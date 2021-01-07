5.11 Tactical Tropi-Camo Short Sleeve Shirt with Vent-Tac™ Micro-Perforated, Moisture-Wicking Polyester Fabric: Cool, Casual and Comfortable for Concealed Carry (CCW)! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 7, 2021

Since 2020 was such a Covid-crazy year, DefenseReview (DR) didn’t get around to publishing pieces on a lot of interesting items from SHOT Show 2020. One of those items is the 5.11 Tactical Tropi-Camo Short Sleeve Shirt. The shirt’s interesting on several levels. First, it sports a very cool World War II (WWII)-themed grey-camo (camouflage) color scheme featuring a WWII-era fighter plane, boat and landing craft, along with the requisite palm trees and flowers, all giving it a very cool retro-warfare Hawaiian shirt flair. Second, the shirt’s made with 2.8-oz Vent-Tac™ micro-perforated polyester fabric that’s essentially a moisture-wicking ventilated fabric that should keep you pretty cool.

As if that’s not enough, the Tropi-Camo Short Sleeve Shirt also features faux-button RAPIDraw snaps hidden along the front placket, so you can quickly rip the shirt open if/when you need to. Add to that dual chest pockets, a camp collar, and straight hem, and you’re ready to hit Honolulu or Miami in style and comfort.

The 5.11 Tactical Tropi-Camo Short Sleeve Shirt retailed for $59.99 USD, and now appears to be on sale for $39.99 USD as of this writing.

DR really digs this one, so we hope 5.11 Tactical keeps it around a bit longer. It’s a nice one.

Company Contact Info:

5.11 Tactical

Toll-Free: 866-451-1726

Website: http://www.511tactical.com

