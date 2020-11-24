Arsenal AK-20 Tactical Kalashnikov Rifle/Carbines with Ambi (Ambidextrous) Safety Systems and Arsenal Silencers/Sound Suppressors! (Video!)

By David Crane

November 24, 2020

While we here at DefenseReview (DR) certainly like our tactical AR (AR-15) rifles, carbines and short barreled rifles (SBR’s), we also like our AK’s (Kalashnikov AKM’s), and Arsenal Inc. out of Las Vegas makes some pretty interesting ones. The most interesting ones at the moment are the Arsenal AK-20 rifle/carbines, which we got to view and handle at SHOT Show 2020. Dave Dolby of Arsenal was kind enough to take us through all the AK-20 variants’ particulars, which you can see in our video below.

However, the features that most intrigued DR are the AK-20’s free-float barrel system, free-float gas system (front and back), MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” top rail for mount optics and other tactical accessories, finger-adjustable gas system (no tools required) for use with the new Arsenal silencers/sound suppressors and subsonic ammo, and of course the AK-20’s ambi (ambidextrous) safety system, which includes an ambi-safety lever on the left side of the grip. The AK-20’s polymer bottom handguard also looks quite comfortable.

Arsenal suppressors are designed to work with the AK-20’s muzzle brake, so ther’s a back-pressure chamber and multiple contact points to prevent baffle strikes. The cans (suppressors) are made from aluminum, but we’re not sure which type yet.

The initial batch(es) of Arsenal AK-20 rifle/carbines were made in 7.62x39mm Russian, 6.5 Grendel and .50 Beowulf calibers, but Dolby told us that AK-20’s in 5.45x39mm Russian and 5.56x45mm NATO/.223 Rem. would also be available soon, and since that was at SHOT Show 2020, we’re assuming the latter two calibers are already available.

Defense Review likes the look of the AK-20, and we’re pretty sure that DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch is going to want to run one at the range, and really put it through its paces to make sure it’s good to go.

In the meantime, enjoy the videos we shot below:

