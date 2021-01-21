BDT/GD-OTS RM277-R (Rifle) and RM277-AR (Automatic Rifle) 6.8mm Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Systems with Delta P BREVIS II Suppressor and True Velocity Polymer-Cased Ammo for Future Infantry Warfare! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 21, 2021

Last updated on 1/22/21.

“Maximum lethality with minimum burden to the US Warfighter.” That’s the basic goal of the US Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program. It’s certainly a nice goal to strive for, and two of the companies striving for it are Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS). BDT’s Marketing VP Gabriele de Plano was kind enough to show DefenseReview (DR) mock-ups of the BDT/GD-OTS RM277-R (Rifle) and RM277-AR (Automatic Rifle) 6.8mm NGSW mock-up weapons with the Delta P BREVIS II suppressor (silencer/sound suppressor) and True Velocity polymer-cased ammo at SHOT Show 2020, and take us through their features.

Basically, the BDT/GD-OTS RM277-R (Rifle) and RM277-AR (Automatic Rifle) NGSW variants are designed to replace the M4/M4A1 Carbine and M249 SAW (Squad Automatic Weapon) light machine gun (LMG), respectively. The RM277-AR will of course come with a slightly longer barrel and a bipod. Both feature a bullpup design, so they maximize barrel length whill minimizing overall weapon length. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the guns is the reciprocating barrel and cycling mechanism, which DR would very much like to learn more about.

The BDT/GD-OTS RM277 NGSW weapons are designed around True Velocity’s 6.8mm polymer-cased ammunition, which is pretty interesting, itself. DR covered True Velocity polymer-cased ammo in a previous article.

The RM277 NGSW variants utilize Lancer Systems rifle mags (magazines), so we’re not really sure how the RM277-AR’s supposed to supplant the M249 SAW, which is a belt-fed 5.56mm NATO (5.56x45mm NATO) LMG. That one doesn’t quite compute.

Defense Review doesn’t yet have any real data on the Delta P BREVIS II NGSW suppressor, but we’ll try to get some. In the meantime, enjoy the videos below.

Company Contact Info:

Beretta USA Corp.

17601 Beretta Drive

Accokeek, MD 20607

United States

Phone: 301-283-2191

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.berettadefensetechnologies.com

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) Corporate Offices

11399 16th Court North, Suite 200

St Petersburg, FL 33716

Main switchboard: 727-578-8100

Website: https://www.gd-ots.com

39333 McKenzie Hwy #245

Springfield, OR 97478

Office: 503-487-0007

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.deltapdesign.com

True Velocity Ammunition

1036 Nicholson Rd.

Garland, TX 75042

Phone: 972.487.6500

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tvammo.com

RUAG Holding AG (Norma Ammo)

Stauffacherstrasse 65

3000 Bern 22 Switzerland

Phone: +41 31 376 64 50

Fax: +41 31 376 64 51

Website: https://www.ruag.com/en

LANCER SYSTEMS LP

2800 Milford Square Pike

Quakertown, PA 18951

Main Office: 610-973-2600

Customer Support: 610-973-2648

Email Contact Page: https://lancer-systems.com/contact/

Website: https://lancer-systems.com

© Copyright 2021 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

True Velocity Polymer-Cased Rifle and Machine Gun Ammo: Less Weight and Heat Transfer, More Accuracy! (Video!)

General Dynamics GDATP .338 NM LWMMG (.338 Norma Magnum Lightweight Medium Machine Gun) for Overmatch Capability: Potential Game-Changer for Mobile Infantry (Range Video!)

PCP Ammo Polymer-Cased 6.5 SOCOM Lightweight Machine Gun Ammo Cracks the Cold Code: 30% Lighter than Conventional Ammo, and Ready to Rock! (Videos!)

PCP Ammuntion Polymer-Cased (Plastic-Cased) Ammo Goes Prime Time at SHOT Show 2012 Media Day: Ultra-Lightweight Rifle/Machine Gun Ammo is Combat Ready! (Video!)

PCP Ammunition Polymer-Cased Rifle/Machine Gun Ammo for Military Combat and Civilian Tactical/Commercial Applications: Has the Era of High-Heat-Resistant “Superplastic”/”Superpolymer” Cartridge Cases Finally Arrived?

Problems with NATEC PCA-Spectrum Polymer-Cased Ammo?

SIG SAUER SL MAG .338 Norma Magnum (NM) Lightweight Belt-Fed Machine Gun with Recoil Attenuation/Mitigation System and Lase-and-Engage Technology Electro-Optical Combat Optic/Laser Sight! (Video!)

Gen-2 Lancer Systems L5 Translucent Advanced Warfighter Magazine (AWM): Truly-Translucent Polymer 30-Round AR-15 Rifle/Carbine/SBR Mag!

Lancer Systems L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazine (Lancer L5 AWM) 30-Round 5.56mm NATO Translucent Polymer AR Mag (AR-15/M16 Rifle Magazine) to Debut at SHOT Show 2011

AAI Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT) Prototype on Display at AUSA

Prox Dynamics PD-100 BLACK HORNET PRS (Personal Reconnaissance System) Micro Helicopter Drone: Palm-Sized ‘Nano UAS’ Provides Cargo Pocket ISR Capability for Infantry Recon Ops! (Video!)