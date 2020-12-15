Beretta APX 9mm Striker-Fired Combat/Tactical Pistols: From Concealed Carry (CCW), to Combat, to Competition! (Video!)

By David Crane

December 15, 2020

DefenseReview (DR) covered the Beretta APX 9mm (9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO) striker-fired combat/tactical pistol prototype right after we handled it at the 2015 Beretta Tactical Summit, where we were among the first journalists to get to examine it. Well, cut to four and a half years later, and we got to view and handle the latest and greatest variants of the Beretta APX, including the Beretta APX Carry Black, APX Compact, APX Centurion, APX Centurion Combat, APX (Full-Size), APX Combat and APX Target models at SHOT Show 2020.

The gamut of APX pistols Beretta displayed at SHOT covers the end-user from concealed carry (CCW), to combat, to competition, and everything in between.

You can see Beretta USA rep John Falk take DefenseReview (DR) through all of them below, in our video, from SHOT Show (2020). Falk shows us all the important features, like controls and sights, and you get to see the guns in a bunch of different available color schemes.

The Beretta APX Carry sub-compact, APX Compact, and APX Combat and APX Centurion Combat, both with threaded barrels (for attaching a silencer/sound suppressor), were of particular interest to us, but DR liked all the models.

Defense Review is curious to know how the Beretta APX pistols stack up against the Glock pistols in terms of reliability, durability and accuracy, as Glock pistols are the benchmark. So, hopefully, DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch will get to run a few of them at the range at some point.

In the meantime, enjoy:

Company Contact Info:

Beretta USA

17601 Beretta Drive

Accokeek, MD 20607-9566

Toll Free 1: 800-237-3882

Toll Free 2: 800-929-2901

Office: 301-283-2191

Email Contact Page: http://berettausa.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/147

Website 1: http://www.px4storm.us

Website 2: http://www.berettausa.com

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT)

Email Contact Page: https://www.berettadefence.com/index.aspx?m=58&did=85&f=2

Website: https://www.berettadefence.com

