CAA Gen-2 Micro Conversion Kit (MCK 2.0): Carbine Conversion Kit for for Glock Pistols Gets EIGHT Upgrades! (Video!)

DefenseReview published a piece on CAA’s interesting Micro Conversion Kit (MCK) carbine conversion kit for Glock pistols after Mikey Hartman took us through it at SHOT Show 2019. Well, CAA now has a Gen-2 MCK, or MCK 2.0 that looks pretty good, so we figured we’d cover it as well. The upgrades look pretty good.

First, the CAA Gen-2 MCK/MCK 2.0 sports a new Gen-2 Stabilizer Brace, which allows you to shoot with it in the folded or “closed” position, as well as the extended position (obviously). This is possible because it doesn’t block the ejection port or grip and trigger in the foled/closed position. Second, the “door” goes back a little more, so it’s “much easier to pull it out”. Third, CAA changed the charging handle, so it holds the glock pistol’s slide from the side serrations AND the top. Fourth, the Gen-II MCK allows fro suppressor-height pistol sights. Fifth, it has an aluminum MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” top rail system. Sixth, you can mount a brass catcher bag, which swings out on a nicely designed swing arm. Seventh, the front-mounted spare mag (magazine) holder now features a magazine release button, so you can’t just pull the magazine out accidentally, and it can’t fall out inadvertently. And eigth, the Gen-II MCK allows you to mount a suppressor up to 1.38″ (inches) in diameter.

The CAA MCK 2.0 Glock carbine conversion kit is compatible with the Glock 17 (G17), Glock 18 (G18), Glock 19 (G19), Glock 19X (G19X), Glock 22 (G22), Glock 23 (G23), Glock 25 (G25), Glock 31 (G31), Glock 32 (G32), Glock 45 (G45), as well as all the compensated Glock pistol variants (with compensators). Pretty good.

Perhaps at some point, DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch can try the CAA MCK 2.0 out, in the meantime, enjoy Defense Review’s video on it below.

