Full Conceal M3S with Updated/Upgraded Magazine Capacity: 40% Higher Ammo Capacity than the Glock 43 (G43)! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

September 9, 2020

The new Full Conceal M3D-S6 wasn’t the only folding Glock-type pistol we checked out at the Full Conceal booth, during SHOT Show 2020. We also handled the updated/upgraded Full Conceal M3S folding slimline, single-stack 9mm pistol with increased mag (magazine) capacity. The Full Conceal M3S, based on a factory Glock 43 (G43), increases the the G43’s magazine capacity by 40%, or from 6 rounds to 10 rounds, so you get 11 rounds total with a round in the chamber.

Since the Full Conceal M3S is a siingle-stack, slimline pistol and folds, it has the rough footprint of a smartphone in a case, albeit a little thicker. While DefenseReview (DR) prefers the ammo capacity of the Glock-19-type Full Conceal M3D-S6, the M3S’ 11 rounds is still pretty good, especially for a single-stack 9mm pistol.

Here’s the video DR shot of the M3S at SHOT:

Company Contact Info:

Full Conceal Inc. (FC)

4325 Dean Martin Dr., Ste.350

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Info Phone: 877-385-3855 Ext. 1

Sales Phone: 877-385-3855 Ext. 2

Email Contact Page: https://www.fullconceal.com/contact

Website: https://www.fullconceal.com

GLOCK, Inc.

6000 Highlands Parkway

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-432-1202

Fax:770-433-8719

Email Contact Page: http://us.glock.com/customer-service/contact-us

Website: http://www.glock.com

© Copyright 2020 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

Full Conceal M3D-S6 Folding Glock 19 (G19)-Type High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Lightened Slide: 22 Rounds On Board! (Video!)

Full Conceal FC M3D (G19) and FC M3S (G43): Fantastic Folding Glock 19 and Glock 43 Pistol Packages for Deep-Concealment Concealed Carry (CCW) and Covert Operations! (Videos!)

Glock 48 (G48) Simline, Single-Stack Compact Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol for Glock 19 (G19) Lovers: 10 Rounds of Onboard 9mm Firepower! (Video!)

Glock 43X (G43X) Simline, Single-Stack Sub-Compact/Compact Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol with 10 Rounds of 9mm Firepower! (Video!)

Tyrant Designs Glock 43 +3 Mag (Magazine) Extension and Gen4 and Gen5 Glock Extended Magazine Release Button: More Rounds and Faster Reloads for Concealed Carry (CCW)!

After Action Report (AAR) for GREEN OPS 2 Day Advanced Covert Carry Concepts Combat/Tactical Pistol Shooting Course: Faster Draw, and Faster Hits!

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy Blackside Customized Factory Glock 19/17 (G19/17) 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol Frames, AD Type 1 and Type 2 Glock Pistol Magwells, and AD/Hyve Technologies Mag (Magazine) Extensions (Extended Magazine Base Pads)! (Video!)

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy AD Blackside 19MC (Mayhem Carry) Compact 9mm Combat/Tactical Glock 19 (G19)-Type Pistol with SWiTCH Trigger and Mayhem Syndicate Carry Compensator Mk2 for Concealed Carry and Clandestine/Covert Military Special Operations Missions: Silencer/Sound Suppressor Capable/Ready! (Video!)

Glock 19X (G19X), Glock 19 (G19) Gen5, Glock 17 (G17) Gen5, and Glock 34 (G34) Gen5 at the Range: Some Interesting New Pistols

Gen5 Glock 17 and Glock 19 (Glock 17M and Glock19M) 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol Models Take a Step Forward, and a Step Back: Best 9mm Glock Pistols Ever? Recoil Magazine Gets First Detailed Look!

Glock 43 (G43) Single-Stack ‘Slim-Line’ Sub-Compact 9mm Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Combat/Tactical Shooting Applications: It’s Finally Here! (Photos!)

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy NDAD Blackside Custom Glock 17 (G17) and Glock 43 (G43) Pistols and Pistol Accessories: Actual, True Glock Perfection May Finally be Upon Us! (Videos!)

Arsenal Democracy AD Blackside Glock Pistol Packages: Customized Combat/Tactical Pistols with AD SwiTch Aluminum Glock Trigger, DOCTER Sight III Bronze 3.5 MOA, Trijicon Night Sight Suppressor Set and Storm Lake Threaded QPQ Barrel for Silencer/Sound Suppressors! (Video!)

Taran Tactical Innovations TTI Extended Magwell(s) (Magazine Well) and Magazine Base Pad Extension Kits for Glock Combat/Tactical and Competition Pistols

Select-Fire/Full-Auto Glock 22 .40 S&W Machine Pistol at the Range: STS Arms Select-Fire Backplate/Backplate Fire Selector Switch for Glock Pistols (Video!)

Ghost Rocket 3.5 lb. Trigger Control Connector for Glock Pistols Enables Better Competitive Tactical Shooting with a Lighter Trigger Pull and Shorter, Faster Trigger Reset!

Lone Wolf 1911-Style Glock 17/22 (G17/22) Pistol Frame (Polymer Grip Frame) with Extended Beavertail Tang: Glock Meets 1911 Pistol for the Best of all Worlds? (Pics!)

Next Level Training (NLT) SIRT Training Pistol: Glock-Simulating Laser Training Pistol (with Auto-Resetting Trigger) for Better Shooting and Trigger Mechanics

FSSG Fire Selector System for Glock Pistols (DefRev Original Content)