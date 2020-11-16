JJ Racaza’s Beretta 92X Performance 9mm Racegun Competition Pistol: Super-Fast Trigger with Short Reset, and 24+ Rounds on Board! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

November 16, 2020

Last updated on 11/17/20.

While DefenseReview (DR) was perusing all the Beretta 92X 9mm (9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO) pistol variants at SHOT Show 2020, we ran into our old friend JJ Racaza at the booth, and he was kind enough to spend a few minutes taking us through the particulars of his brand new Beretta 92X Performance 9mm Racegun competition Pistol. The pistol’s main claims to ballistic fame are it’s lightweight, short trigger pull with quick/short reset, it’s mini red dot combat optic mount, and it’s developmental 24 round magazine capacity, which would give the shooter 24+1, or 25 total rounds on board with the right magazine floorplate. You can see all of this in DR’s video below, and in the accompanying photos.

Actually, the Beretta 92X Performance 9mm racegun can accept Beretta’s 30-round 9mm mags, as well, so you can have up to 31 rounds available in the pistol.

Racaza told DR that the Beretta 92X Performance racegun is going to come in somewhere around the $3,000 USD range, but we’re not sure about the exact amount yet.

Defense Review looks forward to testing this pistol out at the range at some point. In the meantime, enjoy the video below.

Company Contact Info:

Beretta USA

17601 Beretta Drive

Accokeek, MD 20607-9566

Toll Free 1: 800-237-3882

Toll Free 2: 800-929-2901

Office: 301-283-2191

Email Contact Page: http://berettausa.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/147

Website 1: http://www.px4storm.us

Website 2: http://www.berettausa.com

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT)

Email Contact Page: https://www.berettadefence.com/index.aspx?m=58&did=85&f=2

Website: https://www.berettadefence.com

© Copyright 2020 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

Beretta 92X F/G Compact 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW): Up to 31 Rounds On Board! (Video!)

Beretta Protection Technology (BPT) Off Shot ST-W and ST-R Mini Headset Active Electronic Hearing Protection Earbuds: Wireless Smartphone Comms while You’re Shooting!

Beretta Protection Technology (BPT)/CTRL Eyewear B-On Electronic Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Combat/Tactical Shooting Sunglasses/Ballistic Eyepro (Eye Protection) with e-Tint Technology for Instant Manual and Automatic Dimming and Undimming Capability! (Video!)

Beretta ARX-100 Semi-Auto-Only/ARX-160 Select-Fire 5.56mm NATO Tactical Rifle/Carbine/SBR (Short Barreled Rifle) at Beretta Tactical Summit (BTS) 2015 Day/Night Shoot at ACADEMI Range! (Photos and Videos!)

Beretta ARX-160 (also written ARX160) Modular Assault Rifle/Carbine/SBR Demo Video and Interview Transcript from SOFIC 2011: Military Special Operations Forces (SOF), Law Enforcement Officers (LEO’s), and Civilian Tactical Shooters Get Tactical Rifle/Carbine with Ambi (Ambidextrous) Controls, Side-Switchable Charging Handle, and Quick-Change Barrel (QCB) System!

Beretta M9A3/92FS/92G 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol at Beretta Tactical Summit (BTS) 2015!: Range Review Featuring Tactical/Technical Shooting Instructor Ernest Langdon (Videos!)

Beretta M9A3 High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with 17-Round Sand-Resistant Magazine and Steiner eOptics SBAL-PL Lightweight, Compact Green Aiming Laser (Laser Sight)/Tactical White Light/Illuminator (Videos!)

Hands-On with Beretta APX Striker-Fired, Polymer-Frame Semi-Auto 9mm/.40 S&W Combat/Tactical Pistol Prototype!: Initial Impressions (Photos!)

Just Attended Beretta Tactical Summit, and Fresh Articles (including photos and videos) on the Way…

Beretta 1301 Tactical Gas-Operated 12-Gauge Semi-Auto Combat/Tactical Shotgun with Super-Fast Blink Action: From Competition to Combat! (Video!)

Beretta Px4 Storm Rotating-Barrel Semi-Auto Tactical Pistol Family for Military Spec-Operators, Law Enforcement, and Civilian Tactical Shooters: Standard, Compact, Sub-Compact, and Special Duty (SD)/Joint Combat Pistol (JCP) Models (Video!)

Beretta Nano Sub-Compact Pistol: 9mm Parabellum (9x19mm NATO)/.40 S&W Polymer-Framed Sub-Compact Pistol Goes Up Against the Big Boys in the Concealed Carry (CCW) Arena