Kalashnikov USA KS-12T Tactical Mag-Fed AK-Style Semi-Auto 12-Gauge Shotgun! (Video!)

The Kalashnikov USA KP-9 semi-auto-only 9mm AK pistol, and KR-9 9mm carbine/SBR (Short Barreled Rifle) weren’t the only interesting firearms Evan Rosenthal showed DefenseReview (DR) at the company’s booth at SHOT Show 2019. Oh, no. He also showed us the Kalashnikov USA KS-12T Tactical Shotgun, which, of course, is a mag-fed (magazine-fed) AK-Style semi-auto 12-gauge shotgun.

The Kalashnikov USA KS-12T Tactical Shotgun ships with one 10-round magazine, but larger capacity box magazines and drum magazines are apparently also available for it. However, a 10+1 round magazine capacity is pretty good for a semi-auto shotgun, and you generally don’t want the OA (overall) weight of the weapon to get too crazy.

The KS-12T Tactical Shotgun features a selectable 2-stage gas system, allowing the shooter to use both combat/tactical (buckshot and slugs) and sporting (birdshot) loads. For the former set it at “1”, and for the latter, set it at “2”. Kalashnikov USA provides a tool for adjusting the gas system.

The Kalashnikov USA KS-12T Tactical Shotgun also sports a 6-position AR-style telescoping retractable stock (buttstock), interchangeable pistol grips, M1913-MIL-STD “Picatinny” rail, and a a muzzle brake. The gun in the video is outfitted with a claw mount for a red dot sight combat optic (in this case, a Steiner), a vertical foregrip, and tactical white light/weapon light.

Available colorways are currently Black, OD Green, and Flat Dark Earth (FDE).

