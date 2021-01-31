KelTec P50 Tactical Pistol: 50-Rounds of 5.7x28mm Firepower for Sporting, Hunting and Home Defense Applications!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 31, 2021

A lot of people have been reporting on the new KelTec P50 5.7x28mm tactical pistol as of late, which is understandable. It looks cool and futuristic, utilizes 50-round FN P90 mags (magazines) that insert horizontally into the gun, underneath the clamshell tip-up-style barrel/top rail component, and sports Keltec’s signature black polymer frame with molded and textured pistol grip. All-in-all, it makes for a neat package.

It would appear the best way to aim the Kel-Tec P50 is perhaps best aimed by sling, via the push-out-stabilization method, since it’s a rather large and long for a pistol-type weapon (using a bottlenecked mini rifle round, no less), and doesn’t feature a folding or telescoping stock. However, Keltec may want to consider developing a folding pistol stabilizing brace/arm brace for it, perhaps one made or designed specifically for it by SB Tactical.

DefenseReview (DR) got to play around with some of the latest SB Tactical pistol stabilizing braces/arm braces at SHOT Show 2020, and were impressed with their quality and ease of use.

And, while they’re at it, why not also stick a nice suppressor (silencer/sound suppressor) on there, too? It’ll keep things nice and quiet inside the house (for home-defense applications).

Oh, and let’s not forget a good red dot sight combat optic, or mini red dot sight.

By the way, the 5.7x28mm cartridge comes in a number of variants, including hunting, sporting, and combat/tactical/defense rounds.

Defense Review hasn’t spoken to DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch about the KelTec P50 yet, but we’re interested in getting his thoughts on it. We’ll update the article accordingly when we do.

Editor’s Note: We actually tried to get in touch with KelTec about the P50 this past week, but were unsuccessful. Specfically, we emailed VP of Operations and Marketing Derek Kellgren directly, but didn’t get a response yet. We also tried to reach KelTec by phone, but just got a voicemail message saying that KelTec wasn’t taking any calls at present, so we couldn’t even leave a message for them. OUCH. That one smarted. Needless to say, this experience wasn’t exactly confidence inspiring. If we owned a KelTec product–and we don’t–we’d be a little concerned about this. Let’s hope the good folks at KelTec become a little easier to reach moving forward.

In the meantime, DR’s cautiously optimistic about the new gun. We hop it works as advertising, and is reliable, durable and accurate. We’ll see. New firearms are notorious for teething problems, and the KelTec P50 has a new and unconventional design, which won’t make things any easier in that regard.

Company Contact Info:

Kel-Tec CNC Industries

1505 Cox Rd

Cocoa, FL 32926

Phone: 321-631-0068

Website: https://www.keltecweapons.com

