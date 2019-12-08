Kryptek Combat Operator Pant V4, Tactical LS Rugby Shirt and Combat Field Shirt: Feature-Rich, and Ready for Warfare! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

December 8, 2019

Last updated on 12/09/19.

Kryptek has some very interesting combat clothing designed and developed by retired US Military SOF (Special Operations Forces) assaulter/operator Kevin Holland. Mr. Holland was kind enough to show DefenseReview (DR) three items at SHOT Show 2019, the Kryptek Combat Operator Pant V4, Tactical LS Rugby shirt and Combat Fielld Shirt. All three products look very well thought out and executed.

Holland first showed DR the Kryptek Combat Operator Pants V4 which feature a rather interesting knee area that utilizes a polymer “scuff pad” over a kneepad pocket, so you don’t necessarily have to utilize keepads, if you don’t want to. And, you can adjust the knees for fit. The pants also feature charge pouches in back of the cargo pockets, so you can drop a total of four 18″ (18-inch) ECT charges inside the pants. Pretty interesting. The pants are made out of Cordura NYCO ripstop fabric, and are available in Kryptek Highlander camo (camouflage) pattern, Kryptek Typhon camo pattern, and Kryptek Raid camo pattern.

Next up is the Kryptek Tactical LS Rugby shirt (with rugby collar) aka “Combat Top”, which elimates a zipper or buttons on the chest or collar that can interfere with a front armor plate. The collar hits the wearer higher in the neck, so your sling doesn’t rub on your neck. The armpits sport ventilation, and there are handy pockets on the outsides of the arms that are accessible from the top and side.

Finally, there’s the Kryptek Combat Field Shirt, which unlike the Combat Top, is “solid in the middle” with ventilation on the underarms and sides, as well as stretch fabric for maximum mobility in combat environments. The Field Shirt of course has pockets on the chest and arms, and a raised collar that goes all the way around the neck.

Company Contacty Info:

Kryptek

Phone: 877-577-2266

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://kryptek.com

