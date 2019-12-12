Kryptek Tactical Armor Plate Carrier/Vest System (Anti-Rifle Body Armor) in Combat Camo Patterns: Waterproof and Well-Equipped!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

December 12, 2019

As if cool combat clothing isn’t enough, Kryptek also has a nicely-designed tactical armor plate carrier/vest (ant-rifle body armor) designed and developed by the same individual, one Kevin Holland. Mr. Holland was nice enough to also take DefenseReview (DR) through this item at SHOT Show 2019.

The Kryptek Plate Carrier/Vest is made from “laser-cut laminate”, and won’t absorb water or sweat, according to Holland, which, by definition, means it’s waterproof. There’s a whole bunch of pouches/pockets on it, one of which holds a Juggernaut navboard case (on the chest, where it can be quickly and easily accessed and utilized on the move, obviously). And, the Juggernaut pouch can be hidden.

Kryptek’s 5.56mm NATO rifle mag (magazine) and pistol mag pouches are made of TWEAVE compression fabric, and utilize a hard piece at the top to keep them open, so you can quickly and easily put your mags back in. The plate carrier/vest also incorporates Kryptek’s “roll” breakaway system for emergencies, particularly if the operator has to go into the water, or is injured/wounded, and the vest has to be quickly removed. The anti-rifle hard armor plates load into the pate pockets from the top, so they can’t/won’t fall out the bottom.

The Kryptek Plate Carrier also incorporates Kryptek’s own medical kit that’s stored in its own pouch/pocket. The medical kit can be quickly pulled out from the bottom.

The plate carrier weighs approximately 5 lbs with Level III hard armor plates, according to Holland. And, it’s obviously available in Kryptek’s combat camo (camouflage) patterns.

Defense Review was impressed with the plate carrier’s design and details. Everything on it appears to have been done right.

Company Contacty Info:

Kryptek

Phone: 877-577-2266

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://kryptek.com

