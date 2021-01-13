Lipsey’s Exclusive Retro Glock P80 (Pistole 80) Gen-1 Glock 17 (G17)-Type Combat/Tactical 9mm Pistol for Collectors and Tactical Shooters!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Images Credit: Lipsey’s

January 13, 2021

We’re generally pretty big Glock guys here (Glock 19’s, mostly) at DefenseReview (DR), so any time a new Glock pistol comes out, we like to check it out. This of course holds true for the Lipsey’s Exclusive Glock P80 (Pistole 80) Gen-1 Glock 17 (G-17)-Type 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO combat/tactical pistol, but we were going to try to actually get our hands on one at SHOT Show 2021 first. Unfortunately, that won’t happen, because SHOT was cancelled this year, thanks to Covid.

So, we’re going to have to just go by the pics and public info that Lipsey’s has released on it. Basically, the Lipsey’s Exclusive Glock P80 pistol’s billed as being as close a recreation as possible to the original pistol Glock developed for the Austrian army, and it would appear to be just that, save for a few updated features do to technology advancements and legal restrictions. The two most obvious changes are the new P80’s Gen 3 nDLC treatment instead of Glock’s classic “Tenifer” treatment, and a thicker, updated barrel instead of the original P80’s pencil barrel.

But A LOT’s the same. According to Lipsey’s they “worked with GLOCK to recreate the Gen1 single pin frame as well as the original flat extractor. The P80 markings are the same font used in 1982. The classic ‘Tupperware’ style container was also re-manufactured for this edition. Each GLOCK P80 includes a commemorative overbox and certificate of authenticity.” The P80 was identical to the Gen-1 G17’s imported into the US (United States) for only two years, from 1986 to 1988. The P80-marked guns were never imported into the US.

Apparently, Glock’s National Sales Manager Bob Radecki was “an instrumental partner” in the retro Glock P80 pistol project, but the project would appear to be the actual brainchild of Lipsey’s Vice President and Product Development Manager Jason Cloessner, since he wrote the following on the LipseyGuns.com website’s blog page on the P80:

“I have always wanted to do a retro Glock pistol. Glock took painstaking measures to recreate the orginal frames and packaging to make this P80 Edition as close to the original as we could get. Not only is this edition a greate shooter, it helps tell the amazing story of how Glock came to be.”

So, kudos to those two guys (Mr. Cloessner and Mr. Radecki). It looks like they’ve really hit the nail on the head for anyone who wants something as close as possible to real thing, i.e., the original Glock Pistole 80. If anything, technically, it’s probably better than the real thing. Firearms manufacturing technology and metallurgy have both come come quite a long way since the ’80s, so DR’s pretty sure the retro P80 benefits from it.

That said, we’d still like to get our hands on one…but Defense Review really digs what they’ve done, regardless.

The following info on the Lipsey’s exclusive Glock Pistole 80 (P80) comes directly from the LipseyGuns.com website’s blog page on it:

“CONFIGURATIONS:

– Lipsey’s Model (Standard): GLP81750203 | 4.49″ Barrel | 9mm | 17+1 Capacity | 25oz

– Lipsey’s Model (State Compliant): GLP81750201 | 4.49″ Barrel | 9mm | 10+1 Capacity | 25oz

KEY ATTRIBUTES:

– Original P80/Gen1 Frame

– P80 Letter Font Markings

– Original Style Flat Extractor

– Solid Medium Smooth Trigger

– Authentic Non-Rail Frame

– Gen1 Trigger Guard Texturing

– Wrap-Around Gen1 Pebble Texture

– Single Pin Frame

– Polymer Front & Rear Sights

– Original Peel-Top “Tupperware” Style Container

– Glock Certificate Of Authenticity

– Unique Collectible Overbox

– PRODUCTION INFO

– Year Release: 2020

– Production Status: Active

MSRP:

– Suggested Retail: $669.00 (Prices may vary)”

Company Contact Info:

Lipsey’s (Headquarters Physical Address)

7277 Exchequer Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Phone: 225-755-1333

Fax: 225-755-3333

Email Contact Page: https://www.lipseys.com/contactus

https://www.lipseys.com

Lipsey’s (Mailing Address)

P.O. Box 83280

Baton Rouge, LA 70884

GLOCK, Inc.

6000 Highlands Parkway

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-432-1202

Fax:770-433-8719

Email Contact Page: http://us.glock.com/customer-service/contact-us

Website: http://www.glock.com

