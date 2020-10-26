McLean Corp Dynamic Retention System (DRS) Tactical Rifle Sling Converts from Single-Point Sling to Two-Point Retention Sling in Seconds! (Video!)

By David Crane

Anyone who’s trained in tactical rifle shooting and/or operated with a rifle knows that a well-designed, high-qualitytactical rifle sling can really make your life better. That’s why we here at DefenseReview (DR) are always on the lookout for the best ones we can find–and this one looks pretty good, at least in the booth at SHOT Show 2020.

It’s called the Dynamic Retention System (DRS), and it’s made by McLean Corp USA. In a nutshell, it’s a single-point sling with the retention capability of a two-point sling. You can convert and adjust the DRS tactical rifle sling in seconds, depending on the combat/tactical situation you find yourself in, whether it be shooting, running, climbing, repelling, running, or just generally patrolling, whatever the case may be. The gentleman who designed and developed it knows a lot about all these activities, since he’s an anctive-duty veteran in the Naval SPECWAR community. So, the McLean DRS is born of US Military Special Operations combat experience and lessons learned.

To convert the McLean DRS tactical rifle sling from a two-point to a single-point sling virtually instantaneously, you just have to do a quick pull-down, pull-up motion, but we’d advise you to watch our video below to see exactly how it works.

We should mention that there are two DRS variants: the HK DRS, and the QD DRS, and they’re both available in multiple colors: Black, Coyote Brown and MultiCam.

Defense Review really wants to get one of these in DR writer/contributor Jeff Gurwitch’s very capable hands, to get his take on it, an then do a hands-on follow-up on it.

Company Contact Info:

McLean Corp USA

Email Contact Page: https://mcleancorpusa.com/pages/contact-us

Website: https://mcleancorpusa.com

