Russian Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Flies at Mach 27, and Can Make ‘Sharp Maneuvers’ around Opponent’s Defenses, according to Claims

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Photo(s) Credit: Russian Ministry of Defence

December 30, 2019

Well, this one’s gonna’ be a tough one to deal with, assuming it works as advertised, of course. DefenseReview’s been writing about Russian and Chinese hypersonic missile tech for quite some time now (see “Related Articles” below), but Russia’s latest one, the Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, which creates a newfangled nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile of sorts, is being touted by the Russians as “a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite”, according to the AP. The Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle’s actually launched atop an interecontinental ballistic missile. Once it releases from the missile, it’s capable of making “sharp maneuvers in the atmosphere en route to target, making it much harder to intercept,” again, according to the AP.

Obviously, this is highly problematic for US military defense strategy, which already has enough on its hands with legacy Russian and Chinese ICBM’s. Of course, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s been hyping the Avangard to anyone and everyone that’ll listen since March 2018, but the new hypersonic weapon only recently entered into actual combat duty.

In order to handle such high-order hypersonic velocity through the atmosphere, the Avangarde utilizes advanced composite materials that can withstand temperatures of up to 3,632 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2,000 degrees Celsius while flying at Mach 27 (27 times the speed of sound), and delivering a 2-megaton nuclear warhead to the target. This obviously creates a rather serious nuclear weapson threat for us (the United States), one that we must solve and successfully counter if we plan to win a World War III (WWIII)-level nation-state war against Russia, or a Sino-Russian military alliance.

Now, unless the US military’s own hypersonic glide vehicle technologies (like the DARPA-Raytheon Tactical Boost Glide, or TBG, system, for example) are ready to go operational, the Russians are now ahead of us in the nuclear warfare game, and that’s really not good. So, let’s hope the US military already has a working counter to the Avangard, or will at least have one soon.

Defense Review will try to stay on top of this one, ’cause it frankly scares us.

Related Articles:

Chinese Military Preparing to Win World War III (WWIII) with ‘Emerging and Exponential’ Technologies: Cyberwarfare, Electronic Warfare, Hypersonic Weapons, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Stealth Aircraft, UAS/UAV/Drone Aircraft Tech, Anti-Satellite Weapons, Robots/Robotics, and other ‘New Technologies’…It’s All on the Table!

Chinese Military Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) Strike Aircraft/Missile Tech Being Developed to Attack US Military Missile Defense Systems, with Nuclear Payloads: Can the US Military Win World War III (WWIII)?

Hypersonic Missiles Being Developed by China and the United States for World War III (WWIII): Meet the WU-14 Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) and DARPA-Raytheon Tactical Boost Glide (TBG) Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Chinese Military Developing ‘Invisibility Cloak’: Multispectral Adaptive Camouflage/Visual Cloaking Technology for Future Chinese Fighter Aircraft and Vehicles and Future Warfare?

Russian RS-28 Sarmat Satan 2 ‘Super-Nuke’ and ‘object 4202’ Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV): Russia Getting Ready for for World War III (WWIII)?

Russian Robot Soldiers and Drone Swarms: Science Fact or Fiction? Meet FEDOR, Vikhr (‘Whirlwind’) and Smerch!

Will the Russian Air Force Beat the US Air Force to the Punch with 6th-Gen Jet Fighter Aircraft-Mounted Laser Weapons, Radio-Photonic Radar (‘Radio Vision’), Microwave Weapons and Guided Electronic Munitions? Let’s Hope Not.

Russian Yu-71 Hypersonic Attack Aircraft (HAA)/’Nuke Glider’ and Yu-74 Ultra-Maneuverable Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) Nuclear Attack Threats: Can We Defend Against Them?

Army Research Lab (ARL) developing Hardened Automonomous, Artificially-Intelligent (AI) Distributed Robot Swarms (or, Swarm Bots) for Future Electronic Warfare Environments: Will They be Ready and Capable for World War III (WWIII)?

DIUx/Kratos UTAP-22 Mako and XQ-222 Valkyrie Combat UAS/UAV/Drone Aircraft: Developmental Artificially Intelligent (AI)Attack Aircraft Wingmen on Their Way for Future Warfare!

Xendurance Extreme Endurance Athletic Performance Enhancing Nutrition Supplements: Can it Help Turn Future Soldiers into Super Soldiers?

Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) + FlyBoard Air Ducted-Fan Hoverboard = Flying Super Soldiers: Future Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) Assaulters/Operators to Fly Themselves to the Target in Exo-Armor ‘Iron Man’-Type Combat Suits?

USSOCOM Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) Exo-Armor Combat Suit for the Future Soldier/Warfighter: ‘Iron Man’, or Future Iron Thud on the U.S. Military Procurement Scrap Heap?

Russian Ratnik-3 (Warrior-3) Infantry Combat System with Exoskeleton to Turn Future Russian Military Infantry Soldier/Warfighters into ‘Supermen’? Let’s Hope Not.

Korean Method-2 Giant Manned Bipedal Robot (GMBR) Exo-Bionic Exoskeleton for Future Warfare: Future Soldier/Warfighter Going ‘Avatar’-Style with Armored, Armed/Weaponized and Camouflaged Variant?

Rise of the Robot Soldier and Squad X Core Technologies (SXCT): ‘Terminator’-Like Artificially-Intelligent (AI) Cybersoldiers and Drone and Boat Swarms to Augment Infantry Warfighters with Total, Multi-Perspective 3D Battlefield Awareness, or just Kill all of Us?

Will AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Super-Intelligent Robot Soldiers Save Us, or Kill Us?

Will TALOS (Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit)-Outfitted Future Soldiers Get Lightweight Abalone Shell-Based Flexible Scalar Biomimetic Metal Foam, Carbyne (Linear Acetylenic Carbon) and/or Multilayer Graphene Ballistic Armor Composites?

Prox Dynamics PD-100 BLACK HORNET PRS (Personal Reconnaissance System) Micro Helicopter Drone: Palm-Sized ‘Nano UAS’ Provides Cargo Pocket ISR Capability for Infantry Recon Ops! (Video!)

DR Exclusive Interview!: HyperStealth Quantum Stealth (QS) Light-Bending Passive Adaptive Camouflage (Camo)/Visual Cloaking Technology for the 21st Century Future Soldier/Warfighter: Beyond SMARTCAMO Color-Changing Hybrid Camouflage, Beyond Fictional Alien Predator’s Active Electro-Optical Camouflage/Invisibility Cloaking Tech!

Russian Nano-Armor Coming in 2015 for Future Soldier ‘Warrior Suit’, and Russian Spetsnaz (Military Special Forces) Already Running Improved 6B43 Composite Hard Armor Plates, New Plate Carriers and Combat Helmets, AK Rifle/Carbines, GM-94 Grenade Launchers and other Tactical Gear in Crimea, Ukraine

Chinese Military Developing New Aircraft Carrier Tech: Is a Sino-Russian Economic and Military Alliance in the Works?

U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers Vulnerable to SS-N-27B Sizzler Anti-Ship Missile

U.S. Aircraft Carriers Vulnerable to Attack?: The Ticking Time Bomb

Can the U.S. Navy Defend Itself Against Chinese and Russian Military Tech?