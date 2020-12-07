Tyrant Designs Glock 19 & 23 Magazine Extension: +5 Rounds for 20+1 Rounds of Total 9mm Parabellum Firepower!

By Jeff Gurwitch

When it comes to pistol magazines, there’s no such thing as too reliable. Over the past year, I’ve been using Tyrant Designs’ (TD) Glock 19 & 23 Magazine Extension (+5 rounds) for my Glock 19. During this time, it’s stayed continuously loaded (except of course when being used at the range), and has been my primary go-to reload for EDC (Every Day Carry). Tyrant Designs magazine extensions are made from machined aluminum, and come in an array of colors. An extra power magazine spring is included.

In the case of the G19 in 9mm with +5 mag extension, that equals a total of 20 rounds in a stock magazine. There are two things that make the Tyrant Designs mag extension stand out: First, is the machine work. Instead of being totally smooth all the way around, the mag extension has…I’ll call them “cut outs”…along the sides, giving them a cool look, and providing a positive gripping surface. Secondly and more importantly is how the extension locks onto the magazine.

Instead of utilizing some sort of set screw requiring a tool to tighten, or some sort sliding locking bar to keep in place, Tyrant’s extended base plates utilize a spring and plunger that keeps the base plate locked onto the magazine. After sliding it onto the magazine, the plunger pops up, locking it in place. The only tool needed to remove it is something flat, like a flat tip screwdriver or side of a knife blade to depress the plunger down to remove.



Tyrant Designs G19 Magazine Extension bumps capacity up to 20rds in a standard G19 magazine.



The magazine extension locks solidly in place via a spring and plunger, so no screws to worry about coming loose.

So, why run an extension on a G19 compact pistol?

Need extra rounds? Why not just carry a G17 magazine? True, you can, but that only gives you plus-two over a standard 15-round magazine. A G19 magazine outfitted with the Tyrant Designs Mag Extension has a capacity of 20+1 rounds. When sitting in a pouch and worn against the body, it has just a slightly longer profile than that of a full-size G17 (Glock 17) mag, so why not go for a full five rounds more? (20rds in the mag, as opposed to 17rds). For EDC, I don’t often carry spare mags on me. But, when I do, it’s much easier to carry a single 20-rounder (G19 mag with extension), over two spare mags. If I do have to use my gun, I know my one reload offers plenty of extra rounds.



Worn in a pouch, a G19 15rd mag with Tyrant Designs Magazine Extension has near the same profile as a G17 magazine, but allows for three extra rounds over a G17 mag, for a total of 20 rounds.

As to quality and reliability, I’ve purposely dropped the Mag Extension both fully and partially loaded at the range to see if I could get it to pop off. It’s held up with no issues. And, as previously mentioned, I’ve kept it loaded for months at a time to see if any sort of spring-set creates any issues. Going on a year now, it still works flawlessly.



Minimalist EDC: G19 with one spare magazine. Considering it now holds 20rds, that’s a fair number of extra rounds if one should need them.

Here at DR, I’ve previously reviewed a few of Tyrant Designs products (see “Related Articles” below): their Glock Extended Magazine Release, G43 Magazine Extension, and their Halo AR-15 Hand Stop. I still use the Halo Hand Stop on my main competition rifle, and I liked their Glock Extended Mag Release so much that I purchased two outside of the one given to us to review so I could outfit the rest of my Glocks with them.

Author’s Note: See Tyrant Designs Halo AR-15 Series Handstop (also written, Hand Stop) for Better Control in a Skeletonized, Streamlined and Minimalist Profile! and Tyrant Designs Glock 43 +3 Mag (Magazine) Extension and Gen4 and Gen5 Glock Extended Magazine Release Button: More Rounds and Faster Reloads for Concealed Carry (CCW)!, respectively.



After reviewing Tyrant Designs Extended Magazine Release, I like it so much that I purchased enough to outfit all my Glocks. (Left to right: GEN 5 G19, G45, G19X).

At the time I initially received the TD G19 Mag Extension (early 2020), the only other option available was the G43 extension. Tyrant Designs currently offers magazine extensions for G19 series of magazines, as well as G17 magazines: G17, 34, 19X, and G45, plus the G22. They also offer a standard base pad if one just wants to upgrade from the OEM plastic one to an aluminum one, but keep the same capacity. Additionally, they offer a mag extension for the S&W Shield pistol. Tyrant Designs Magazine Extension currently retails for $35.96. That’s a few dollars less than most other brands, and they now also offer pre-assembled Glock magazines with the extension and spring installed.

The Wrap Up

This is the third review I’ve done on Tyrant Designs products. If you couldn’t already tell, I’m a fan of said products. They offer some unique and reliable machined aluminum products for both pistols and rifles at extremely competitive pricing. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with next. How about an AR-15 mag extension and spring combo, say a plus-five (+5) for 5.56mm NATO/.223 Rem. Magpul PMAG’s?

