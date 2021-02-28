Walther PDP (Performance-Duty Pistol) and PDP Compact 4″ 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistols: Modular, Versatile and Optics-Ready!

By David Crane

February 28, 2021

DefenseReview’s (DR) been writing about Walther pistols for awhile now. We like the brand, partially because they make high-quality firearms, and partially because they’re the choice of British MI6 Special Agent 007 James Bond from the time of Sean Connery’s Bond, the ORIGINAL Bond. Ironically, we’re not tremendous fans of his first Walther pistol, the Walther PPK. We are, however, fans of some of their latest and greatest pistols, including the Walther PPQ and Walther PPS pistols…but those aren’t the actual latest Walther pistols. The ACTUAL latest are the Walther PDP (Performance-Duty Pistol) 4″, Walther PDP Full-Size 4.5″, and Walther PDP Compact 4″ 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO combat/tactical pistols, the latter being our favorite of the three, even though you give up 3 rounds in the standard mag (magazine), going from 18 rounds down to 15 rounds–although we assume the PDP Compact 4″ pistol will accept the standard 18-round mag.

Now, our immediate question is, how does the Walther PDP Compact 4″ pistol stack up against our favorite all-around/concealed carry (CCW) 9mm tactical pistol, the venerable (and some might even say “incomparable”) Glock 19, or G19? Well, we don’t know. No idea. However, the Walther PDP Compact 4″ does look pretty good, at least on paper and video, and well, it’s a Walther. So, we’re optimistic about it.

One nice option for the Walther PDP and Walther PDP Compact 4″ pistols is a free optic plate for a mini red dot sight combat optic via an online form. Pretty good. But let’s see what comes as standard (straight from the Walther company website..and one Mr. Larry Vickers, of Vickers Tactical)…

“PERFORMANCE DUTY TRIGGER

The brand-new ‘PDT’ Performance Duty Trigger is Walther’s new and improved trigger system which has been achieved by shortening the length of travel and increasing the tactile definition of the trigger break. The incredible result is a highly distinct, recognizable feel for repeatable accuracy that will maximize your confidence. When you are READY to take the shot, this is the trigger you want.

SUPERTERRAIN SERRATIONS

The SuperTerrain Serrations are uniquely designed protruding serrations on the slide, allowing for quicker and more responsive hands-on engagement with the pistol. Instead of the standard subterranean cuts that are cut into the surface of the slide, Walther has broken the mold with a SuperTerrain design to raise the serrations above the surface of the slide offering a new more positive feel to operating the action. When you go to make READY, you will feel the difference the instant you put your hands on it.

PERFORMANCE DUTY TEXTURE

Developed by Walther to provide a premium, yet functional grip, the Performance Duty Texture provides an aggressive surface to maintain proper grip performance. With its tetrahedron design, it is non-abrasive so there will be no irritation to the skin or clothing of the user.

Walther has pushed the boundaries of testing in some of the harshest conditions to endure this pattern is READY when you are. Whether it’s torrential rainfall, extreme heat, and humidity, icy cold temperatures, or thick mud, the Performance Duty Texture of the PDP will help you be READY when it’s imperative you have the perfect grip.

RED DOT ERGONOMICS

The RDS Ergonomics on the Walther PDP are designed around making the switch to the popular red-dot sight system easier for the new RDS shooter and faster for the RDS veterans. The RDS Ergonomics have been engineered to allow shooters to locate the red-dot instantly when presenting, achieved by engineered pinky pressure and offhand support. The PDP grip angle is designed for a natural aiming position which complimented and coupled with the innovative RDS Ergonomics, allow lightning-fast acquisition of the red-dot. When you are READY to make the switch to using an RDS the PDP is engineered to get you there faster and easier.

RED DOT READY

All PDP models come optics READY. If you plan on putting an optic on your pistol then you are READY to go, if you want to keep that factory look then you are covered with the included cover plate. Each pistol comes with a free optic plate, simply go to www.waltherarms.com/optic-plate-request and give us a bit of info. Accessory plates can also be purchased online or by calling us at 479-242-8500.

MODULARITY

The PDP is the most modular and versatile pistol ever designed by Walther. With two distinctly different frame sizes and three different lengths of slides available you can truly tailor this pistol to be READY for your specific needs. Any slide length can fit on any frame, even if it is not a factory offering. If you are READY for a shorter dust cover with a longer slide or a shorter slide than dust cover it’s easy to configure.”

Again, all of the above looks good. However, since we’re primarily Glock guys over here, we’d very much like to get one or both of these pistols into DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s very capable hands to ring them out at the range and see how they compare, hopefully soon.

In the meantime, enjoy Walther’s videos on them below.

Company Contact Info:

Walther Arms (Walther USA)

7700 Chad Colley Blvd

Fort Smith, AR 72916

Phone: 479-242-8500 EXT. 507

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.waltherarms.com

