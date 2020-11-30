X2 Dev Group Orion X Advanced Zero Back Pressure Suppressor: Full-Auto-Rated, and the ‘Ultimate Suppressor Development Platform’! (Video!)

By David Crane

November 30, 2020

DefenseReview’s (DR) been following X2 Dev Group suppressors (silencers/sound suppressors) for a few years now, starting when they were still called NG2 Defense, and they first showed us the NG2 Defense MAXFLO 3D AFD full-auto-rated zero-back-pressure suppressor. Basically, NG2/X2 designs and sells zero-back-pressure suppressors, and the X2 Orion X looks like th best one yet. The Orion X is billed by designer Ernie Bray as “the ultimate suppressor development platform”, and we believe him. All you have to do is look at the inside gas-flow structure, and you immediately know that it’s on a whole other level. Oh, and it’s ALSO full-auto rated., just like its predecessor. Oh, das right.

The X2 Dev Group Orion X suppressor’s design has been simplified from earlier evolutions, and can be optimized for different weapon systems and cartridges. Now, the end cap just screws right off for maintenance. Once you get the end cap off, you use the supplied spanner wrench to remove the inner ring. Once that comes out, you simply push the internals out the front of the suppressor body from the back. Easy-peasy. So, it’s “completely user-serviceable”.

And that’s where things get interesting, because the Orion X’s modular internal gas-flow structure is really a marvel of design, AND a marvel to look at. It’s truly modular in that, according to Bray, “you can mix metals, we can change different flow dynamic characteristics”, etc. with a “progressively asymmetric design”.

But, rather than having us tell you about the Orion X’s design and performance attributes, it’s probably better that we let Mr. Bray show them to you in DR’s video below. He can explain everything better than we can, anyway.

Defense Review’s really fascinated by the Orion X’s design, and we hope to get to run one at the range at some point. Until then, enjoy the vid.

Company Contact Info:

X2 Dev Group

767 S. Auto Mall Drive, Unit #5

American Fork, UT, 84003

Phone: 385-387-1102

Website: https://x2devgroup.com

