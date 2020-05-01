B&T APC10 Pro 10mm Auto Submachine Gun (SMG) for Serious Subgun Firepower! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

May 1, 2020

DefenseReview’s (DR) been covering B&T (formerly Brugger & Thomet) firearms at SHOT Show for quite some time now. Well, SHOT Show 2020 was no different. B&T USA’s John Scott was kind enough to take DR through the new B&T APC10 Pro 10mm Auto Submachine Gun (SMG) at the company’s booth.

The B&T APC10 Pro, essentially a larger-caliber variant of the B&T APC9 Pro/APC40 Pro, is a fully ambidextrous 10mm SMG with ambi safety/selector switches and charging handles. It utilizes Glock 20 (G20) 10mm pistol mags (magazines), so mags are plentiful and reliable. And, it sports a 7″ threaded barrel (for a silencer/sound suppressor), and telescoping/retractible buttstock for the shortest, most compact profile possible. All in all a great little combat/tactical SMG package that really packs a punch.

DR’s been a fan of the 10mm Auto cartridge since the 1980’s, when “Miami Vice’s” Sonny Crockett carried a Bren Ten 10mm Auto pistol in the first season. The 10mm Auto cartridge offers 41 Magnum-level penetration and stopping power out of a semi-auto handgun or subgun. So, being able to pepper a target with 10mm Auto rounds really gives the shooter some serious combat capability, particularly if he/she’s using 30-round Glock 20 mags, like those made by SGM Tactical or ETS.

Defense Review really digs this gun, at least on paper. Hopefully, B&T USA will offer a civilian-legal semi-auto-only variant with a pistol arm brace. We’ll try to find out, and update this article accordingly.

Company Contact Info:

B&T USA

4532 W. Kennedy BLVD.

Suite 111

Tampa, FL 33609

Phone: +1 813 653 1200

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bt-arms.com

B&T AG

Tempelstrasse 6

CH-3608 Thun

Tel: +41 33 334 67 00

Email Contact Form: https://www.bt-ag.ch/site/eng/kontakt/kontaktformular

Website: https://www.bt-ag.ch

B&T SHOP THUN

Zelglistrasse 10

CH-3608 Thun

Tel: +41 33 334 67 30

B&T SHOP ZÜRICH

Widenholzstrasse 1

CH-8304 Wallisellen

Tel: +41 43 443 32 00

