Condor Elite Pursuit Pack Hard Armor Shield Backpack and Vanquish RS Plate Carrier (Body Armor) Get Updated and Upgraded!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 18, 2019

Condor Outdoor Products / Condor Elite has made some nice updates/upgrades to a number of their products that they’re going to be displaying at SHOT Show 2020, and DefenseReview’s (DR) very much looking forward to viewing and handling them in person at their booth. In the meantime, we’re giving our readers a quick heads-up on two of them, the latest Condor Pursuit Pack hard armor shield backpack, and the new Condor Vanquish RS tactical armor plate carrier, which utilizes QUIK buckles.

DR really digs the updates/upgrades to both products. It would appear that Condor’s really dialed them in, and that Pursuit Pack in particular looks pretty bangin’.

Anyway, here are the latest flyers on both products, as well as a photo of the Vanquish RS:

