Condor Elite Specter (or Spectre) PC Ultra-Lightweight, Minimalist ‘Concealable’ Tactical Armor Plate Carrier/Vest (Body Armor) Goes from Covert to Overt, and the Vanquish RS gets and Update! (Video!)

February 11, 2020

Condor Elite has designed and developed a really slick little ultra-lightweight, minimalist lo-pro/lo-vis (low-profile/low-visibility) “concealable” tactical armor plate carrier/vest called the Spectre (or Spectre) PC Plate Carrier, and they’re offering it at a price point that’s pretty unbelievable, at $55.95 USD, as of this writing. Pretty crazy.

DefenseReview (DR) recently got to view the Condor Elite Specter PC at SHOT Show 2020, and it looks really dialed in to us, with pretty much every feature an end-user might need in a lo-pro/lo-vis covert plate carrier. First, the Condor Elite Specter PC plate carrier looks really comfortable, as the vest, including the shoulder straps, are made from soft, flexible and breathable (nylon and/or polyester?) material. the shoulder straps are of course padded. Second, the vest, minus the anti-rifle Level III or IV hard armor plates, is ultra-lightweight, and “weighs next to nothing”, according to Chris Dunn of Condor Elite and Covered 6.

The Spectre PC’s rifle mag (magazine), radio and utility pouches are built into the lightweight, flexible cumberbund, which fastens at the front via velcro (see DR’s video below). So the system’s just “extremely simple and lightweight”, says Dunn. Dunn says the Spectre PC plate carrier’s designed to be able to quickly and easil “go from covert to overt”, depending on the mission profile and requirements. You can clip on a mag (rifle magazine) carrier/pouch “plate” to go overt with the vest. So, the system’s really versatile.

DR really digs this one (Specter PC), and you can see why in DR’s video below.

Dunn also showed Defense Review the latest version of the Condor Elite Vanquish RS plate carrier that’s been updated with well-designed, easy-to-use quick-release buckles. Watch DR’s video below to see how the quick-release buckles work, and how quickly and easily they reattach. They’re pretty slick.

Editor’s Note: DR’s reported on previous versions of the Vanquish Armor System (VAS) plate carrier system, which you can see in the “Related Articles” section below.

