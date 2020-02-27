Condor Elite Stowaway Pouch Turns into a Combat/Tactical Chest Rig! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

February 27, 2020

Condor Elite and Covered 6 have designed and developed a very interesting little pouch, temporarily named the Stowaway (or Stow Away) Pouch, that can quickly be converted into a combat/tactical chest rig for carrying rifle mags (magazines) and other gear. Condor Elite and Covered 6 honcho Chris Dunn showed DefenseReview (DR) the Stowaway pouch at SHOT Show 2020, and it’s pretty neat.

The Condor Elite Stowaway Pouch “easily conceals itself and zips into position to hold [rifle] magazines and other items on the inside, fully configurable”, says Dunn. In DR’s video below from SHOT Show, you can see exactly what the Stow Away Pouch turns into, and how it looks on the wearer. The shoulder straps look lightweight and comfortable, and the overall system looks well-designed.

It also integrates perfectly with the Condor Elite Draw-Down Waist Pack, to turn the Stowaway Pouch into a “fully-operational chest rig”, according to Dunn. “I really like this design”, Dunn added.

You can also use the Condor Elite Stowaway Pouch to hold a radio, smartphone, mini iPad, or whatever else you need to carry. When it’s in its pouch form, the Stowaway Pouch is inconspicuous/lo-pro/lo-vis.

Dunn told Defense Review that they hope to have the Stowaway Pouch available by the end of 2020–but you’re getting a preview below.

Company Contact Info:

Condor Outdoor Products

5268 Rivergrade Road

Irwindale, CA 91706

Phone: 1-800-552-2554

Fax: 1-626-303-3383

Email : [email protected]

Website: http://www.condoroutdoor.com

Condor Elite

Toll-free: 888.508.1792

Email Contact Page: https://condor-elite.com/english/contacts/

Website: https://condor-elite.com

Covered 6

868 Patriot Drive, Unit C

Moorpark, CA 93021

Phone: 805.926.2055

Email Contact Page: http://www.covered6.com/contact

Website: http://www.covered6.com

© Copyright 2020 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

Condor Elite Specter (or Spectre) PC Ultra-Lightweight, Minimalist ‘Concealable’ Tactical Armor Plate Carrier/Vest (Body Armor) Goes from Covert to Overt, and the Vanquish RS gets and Update! (Video!)

Condor Elite Pursuit Pack Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Armored Concealed Carry (CCW)/Tactical Weapons/Drone/Med Kit Pack (Backpack) Now Ready for Production! (Video!)

Condor Elite Pursuit Pack Hard Armor Shield Backpack and Vanquish RS Plate Carrier (Body Armor) Get Updated and Upgraded!

Condor Elite Vanquish Light Modular Tactical Armor Plate Carrier System! (Video!)

Condor Vanquish Armor System (VAS) Minimalist, Modular Tactical Armor Carrier/Vest (Body Armor) with On-the-Go Design and Drop-Down Mag Carrier/Pouch System! (Video!)

Condor Elite Prototype FLASH Ultra-Lightweight Tactical Armor Plate Carrier, Mag (Magazine) Pouches and Tactical Accessory Pouches: Lightweight Combat/Tactical Design Taken to the Next Level!

Condor Elite Pursuit Pack Hard Armor Shield Backpack and Vanquish RS Plate Carrier (Body Armor) Get Updated and Upgraded!

Condor Pursuit Pack: Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Armored Shield Backpack with Patented Features that Takes a Level Three Hard Armor Plate!

Snake Eater Tactical SET Rifle Armor Plate Carrier with Patent-Pending Grid Mounting System and Burro Mag (Magazine) Pouch Rack: Ultra-Minimalist, Modular Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Plate Carrier in A-TACS Camo Combat Camouflag Pattern for Clandestine/Covert Special Ops! (Video!)

Velocity Systems SCARAB DLX Lightweight, Minimalist (Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis) Tactical Armor Plate Carrier Tactical Vest! (Video!)

Angel Armor Truth SNAP Concealable Magnetic Hard Armor Plates and RISE Plate Carrier System!

DryWired Defense NanoArmor Advanced Rifle Plates with Carbon Nanotube Technology: Anti-Rifle Ballistic Hard Armor (Nanocomposite Armor) with ‘Almost No Backface Deformation Signature’! (Video!)

Ballistipax Survivor-1 Tactical Body Armor Backpack: Quick-Deploy Plate Carrier Pack with Hard Armor Plates! (Video!)

Devcore Guardian Pack Quick-Deploy Hard Armor Plate Carrier Pack: Anti-Rifle Ballistic Body Armor Backpack Goes into Production! (Video!)

Condor/Covered 6 fu-bar (also written FUBAR) All-Natural, Organic and Biosafe All-in-One Gun/Weapons Lube (Lubricant)/Cleaner/Protectant, Sunscreen (SPF 15, 94% UVB Blockage), Bug/Insect (Mosquito) Repellant and Antibacterial Emollient Skin Moisturizer/Deodorant! (Video!)

Condor Elite Sector Sling Bag Covert Urban Combat/Tactical Pack Tactical Armor Plate Carrier! (Video!)

Condor Elite Fail Safe Pack Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Covert Urban Assault Pack (Backpack) with Combat/Tactical Hydration Capability! (Video!)

Direct Action Gear (DAG) Dragon Egg and Dust Heavy-Duty Combat/Tactical Hydration Pack (Backpack) Systems in Hyde Definition PenCott Digital Combat Camouflage Patterns for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Civilian Tactical Shooters! (Video!)

Condor Bison Backpack: Combat/Tactical Pack with Tactical Hydration Capability–and it can Carry Your Laptop! (Video!)

Condor Gunner Lightweight Plate Carrier: Minimalist Quick-Release Tactical Armor Plate Carrier/Tactical Vest (Body Armor) for Tactical Operations

Condor Sentry Tactical Armor Plate Carrier Prototype: Lightweight Minimalist/Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Tactical Body Armor/Tactical Vest with Fast-Adjustable Shoulder Straps and Side Straps

Condor Bison Backpack: Combat/Tactical Pack with Tactical Hydration Capability–and it can Carry Your Laptop! (Video!)

Condor Syncro Hard-Knuckle Tactical Glove with TouchTec Nanotechnology: Touchscreen-Friendly Tactical Shooting Gloves Allow You to Operate Smartphone and Tablet Computer! (Video!)

Condor STRYKE (Single-Point/Two-Point) and COBRA (Single-Point) Bungee Tactical Slings for Your Tactical Rifle/Carbine/SBR: Now in A-TACS and MultiCam Camo Patterns!