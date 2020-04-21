Condor’s Latest and Greatest Tactical Jackets and Tops (Shirts): Upgraded Meridian Fleece Hoody, New Patrol Quarter-Zip Soft Shell, and Trident Battle Top Long Sleeve! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

April 21, 2020

Last updated on 4/22/20.

DefenseReview (DR) covered a lot of new Condor Elite and Condor Outdoor products at SHOT Show 2020 (see “Related Articles” below), but we’ve left their new combat/tactical jackets and tops (shirts) for last, though definitely not least. They’re pretty nice.

First up is the new, upgraded Condor Elite Meridian Hoody, which now has more breathable (and thus comfortable) side panels, thanks to a new material. So, the best just got better.

Next is the new Condor Patrol Quarter-Zip Soft Shell, which was designed for tactical operators operating in colder weather. The sleeves have been redesigned with manually-adjustable Velcro closures and extendable cuffs with thumb holes. The Patrol Quarter-Zip Soft Shell is designed to be just the right weight for its intended purpose, and very comfortable under a plate carrier/tactical vest (body armor). It also sports Velcro ID panels for agency ID’s.

Finally, there’s the new Trident Battle Top Long Sleeve, which is Condor Elite and Covered 6 development guru Chris Dunn’s favorite battle top, since he always likes long sleeves, even for warm weather, to keep the sun off his arms. Even with the long sleeves, the Trident Battle Top Long-Sleeve is still lightweight and moisture wicking (and anti-static, and anti-microbial).

Defense Review hasn’t run any of these items at the range, yet, but they look solid. We actually have a pretty big backlog of Condor Elite and Condor Outdoor Products clothing that we’d like to T&E (test and evaluate), already, so these are just three more items to add to the (long) list.

Anyway, you can see all of them in DR’s video below:

Company Contact Info:

Condor Outdoor Products

5268 Rivergrade Road

Irwindale, CA 91706

Phone: 1-800-552-2554

Fax: 1-626-303-3383

Email : [email protected]

Website: http://www.condoroutdoor.com

Condor Elite

Toll-free: 888.508.1792

Email Contact Page: https://condor-elite.com/english/contacts/

Website: https://condor-elite.com

Covered 6

868 Patriot Drive, Unit C

Moorpark, CA 93021

Phone: 805.926.2055

Email Contact Page: http://www.covered6.com/contact

Website: http://www.covered6.com

