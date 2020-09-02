Full Conceal M3D-S6 Folding Glock 19 (G19)-Type High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Lightened Slide: 22 Rounds On Board! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

September 2, 2020

DefenseReview (DR) had so much fun at the Full Conceal booth last year, at SHOT Show 2019, we had to stop back by there at SHOT Show 2020 to see what they’ve come up with in the last year–and we weren’t disappointed. Full Conceal founder/CEO Mike Full showed us the new Full Conceal M3D-S6, which is essentially an in-house-built folding Glock 19 (G19)-type high-capacity 9mm combat/tactical pistol that’s significantly less expensive than the Full Conceal M3D, which DR covered last year. We’re talking $599.00 USD MSRP versus the M3D’s $999.00 USD.

The reason for the price difference is that the M3D folding pistol starts off as a factory G19, so the relatively high base cost of the gun has to be built-in to the M3D’s price.

The Full-Conceal M3D-S6 folding 9mm pistol sports a lightened slide, and the one DR was shown at SHOT had either a 21 or 22-round mag. We haven’t yet received clarification if the M3D-S6’s ammo capacity is actually 21+1, or 22+1, but we’ll research this, and update this article accordingly. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the video below.

Editor’s Note: Defense Review hasn’t actually T&E’d (Tested and Evaluated) any of the Full Conceal folding Glock-type pistols yet, but we hope to rectify that sometime in the not-too-distant future. They’re pretty cool.

Company Contact Info:

Full Conceal Inc. (FC)

4325 Dean Martin Dr., Ste.350

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Info Phone: 877-385-3855 Ext. 1

Sales Phone: 877-385-3855 Ext. 2

Email Contact Page: https://www.fullconceal.com/contact

Website: https://www.fullconceal.com

GLOCK, Inc.

6000 Highlands Parkway

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-432-1202

Fax:770-433-8719

Email Contact Page: http://us.glock.com/customer-service/contact-us

Website: http://www.glock.com

