Full Conceal MagSight Picatinny Glock Mag Holder with Sight (BUIS): Holds a Spare 33-Round Glock 9mm Magazine on your Gun! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

September 14, 2020

In addition to the new M3D-S6 and M3S, Full Conceal recently introduced the new Full Conceal MagSight Picatinny Glock Mag Holder with Sight, which allows the end-user to mount a spare 33-round Glock mag (magazine) horizontally along the top rail of their 9mm carbine. The MagSight doubles as a back-up iron sight (BUIS) system, since it sports front and rear iron sights (pistol sights, essentially) and sits right in front of your glass combat optic, in the lower quardrant, of course (see accompanying photos and video).

The Full Conceal MagSight would appear to be a nice addition to any pistol carbine that takes Glock 9mm or 40 S&W mags and sports a MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” rail system that’s long enough. The Battle Arms Development BAD 9mm PCC (Pistol Caliber Carbine) would appear to be able to accept the MagSight, although the CAA MCK Glock Micro Conversion Kit (Micro Roni Stabilizer) would appear to be a bit too short. DR is guessing that the MagSight mounts to the top rail fairly quickly and easily, via the supplied Allen key/hex wrench and bolts, although we haven’t tried it ourselves, yet.

The Full Conceal MagSight is “made from patent polymer with fiber glass re-enforcement”, and is designed to have the lowest profile possible. However, you can add raisers for height, as necessary.

Company Contact Info:

Full Conceal Inc. (FC)

4325 Dean Martin Dr., Ste.350

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Info Phone: 877-385-3855 Ext. 1

Sales Phone: 877-385-3855 Ext. 2

Email Contact Page: https://www.fullconceal.com/contact

Website: https://www.fullconceal.com

GLOCK, Inc.

6000 Highlands Parkway

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-432-1202

Fax:770-433-8719

Email Contact Page: http://us.glock.com/customer-service/contact-us

Website: http://www.glock.com

