Glock 44 (G44) Compact .22LR Pistol: 10+1 Rounds of .22LR Firepower in a Lightweight Glock 19 (G19)-Sized Package! (Video!)

February 16, 2020

One of the new products DefenseReview (DR) was looking forward to seeing at SHOT Show 2020 is the new Glock 44 (G44) .22LR compact pistol, which is a lightweight G19 (Glock 19)-sized .22LR that’s Glock-reliable. This is a very welcome product, considering that the G19 is DR’s primary carry gun, and .22LR ammo’s A LOT cheaper to practice with.

The new Glock 44 compact pistol sports Glock’s first hybrid steel/polymer slide, and felt very good and well-balanced in DR’s hands–and it’s a Glock, so, well, what’s not to like? The G44 sports a 4.02-inch (4.02″) “Glock marskman” barrel, adjustable sights, front slides serrations, and a mag (magazine) capacity of 10 rounds. The pistol’s empty weight is 12.63 oz (ounces), and loaded weight is 16.40 oz.

The G44 .22 LR compact pistol obviously features Glock’s safe-action trigger, which gives you the same trigger pull from the first shot to the last. And, the trigger pull weight listed at 26 N.

Defense Review’s pretty excited about this one. The gun (G44) looks good, and should be a terrific plinker. DR can’t wait to get one in our hot little hands for a range test. Specifically, we’d like to have DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch run it, and give us his thoughts on it.

By the way, Team Glock (Glock shooting team) member Ashley Rheuark was kind enough to take DR through the G44’s features at the Glock booth, and you can watch the video below.

