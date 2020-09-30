Grey Ghost Precision GGP Glock 17/19 and SIG SAUER P320 and P365 Drop-In 9mm Pistol Parts: Slides, Barrels and Triggers! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

September 30, 2020

Last updated on 10/01/20.

Grey Ghost Precision (GGP) has some nice looking aftermarket Glock and SIG SAUER pistol parts, and GGP VP Jason Curns was kind enough to take DefenseReview (DR) through them earlier this year at SHOT Show 2020. We’re Glock guys here at DR, so the GGP -17 and GGP-19 stripped slides, GGP-17 and GGP-19 match-grade barrels, and GGP Combat Trigger for Gen-3/4 and Gen-5 Glock 17 (G17) and Glock 19 (G19) pistols on the table immediatey drew our attention. However, the GGP320 and GGP365 slides and match grade barrels for the SIG SAUER P320 and P365 pistols surprised us, and piqued our interest as well. Everything looked and felt well-made to us, and Mr. Curns many years of experience in manufacturing give us confidence.

The GGP Glock and SIG SAUER pistol slides are manufactured from 17-4 billet stainless steel to “have tighter tolerances than a factory slide”, and sport a dual optic cutout for a Trijicon RMR or Leupold DeltaPoint Pro red dot combat optic. Shim plates are included. There are of course a whole bunch of other features to these slides, so check them out on the GGP website.

The GGP-320 and GGP-365 slides are available in various colors, and the new GGP-365 slides specifically are available in 3 colors: Black DLC, Grey DLC and FDE Cerakote. The SIG slides are also compatible with SHIELD RMS-C and SIG ROMEOZERO red dot combat optics.

The GGP-17 and GGP-19 drop-in Glock 9mm pistol barrels are available in Gen-3/4 and Gen 5 spec, and are made of 416R gun-barrel-quality stainless steel. The GGP website states that they utilize a “proprietary twist rate”, so DR would like to find out what that is, exactly. The chambers are SAAMI spec, and you can get the barrels with a Black Nitride finish as an option. Threaded barrels are available, if you like to run a suppressor (silencer/sound suppressor).

The GGP Combat Trigger for Glock Gen-3/4 pistols is ” designed to enhance the function and shooter interface of both OEM GLOCK® handguns and custom pistol builds without compromising the proven safety standards of the original internal components.” The trigger body and safety are made of 6061-T6 Aircraft Grade Aluminum, features a “‘gradual’ flat face ergonomics to the trigger shoe for the perfect finger placement”, and has a “90 degree angle trigger break and increased accuracy and shorter reset”, which is nice. The shorter and quicker the reset, the better. The GGP Combat Trigger’s OEM trigger bar gives you a 5.5-lb trigger pull weight when using all OEM standard Glock parts. This weight can obviously vary, depending on which connector, trigger spring and striker spring you use.

You can even get the GGP Combat Trigger in four color variations, thanks to its Type III Class 2 hard coat anodizing.

Company Contact Info:

Grey Ghost Precision

2916 107th St S

Lakewood,WA 98499

Phone: 877.244.2811

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://greyghostprecision.com

