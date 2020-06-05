Helikon-Tex Greyman Tactical Jeans: Stretch Denim Jeans Have FOUR AR-15 Rifle Magazine Pockets for Fast Access and Reloads During a Gunfight! (Video!)

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

June 5, 2020

As long as we’re talking (or in this case, writing) about Helikon-Tex tactical clothing, we should probably also mention their new Greyman Tactical Jeans – Denim Mid, which we first mentioned in our piece after SHOT Show 2019, albeit very briefly. Now, we’re going to focus on them, and show you some a good video demo of them (see below). Matt Sampson of Helikon-Tex was kind enough to take us through the new jean at SHOT Show 2020, and we really liked what we saw.

The Helikon-Tex Greyman Tactical Jeans are made from a “real deal denim fabric” that’s indigo-dyed, and they sport pockets on both front-sides and actual sides (“mid pockets”) and specifically designed to hold 30-round AR rifle mags (AR-15 rifle magazines) securely, while still allowing very fast, convenient access to them if/when trouble hits, and it’s go time. Any of the AR mag pocket will also hold your cell phone or a pistol mag securely, as well. The jeans also have two true back pockets that are large, and appear to be deep.

For optimized mobility and durability, Helikon-Tex has added a crotch gusset. Combining the crotch gusset with stretch denim should also make the jeans extremely comfortable.

By the way, if you’re wearing a Helikon-Tex Trip Shirt (or any decent-length button-down shirt, for that matter), all the AR mags will be concealed under the shirt, weather you’re wearing the shirt open or closed.

Helikon-Tex is currently in the process of developing a slim-fit version of the Greyman Tactical Jeans. Defense Review will try to find out when this variant will be available. In the meantime, enjoy DR’s video below.

The following information on the Greyman Tactical Jeans comes directly from Helikon-Tex’s website:

“GREYMAN TACTICAL JEANS® – DENIM MID

Color: Denim Blue

$57.90 USD

Features:

– Elastic belt with hook&loop-closure for additional adjustment

– 50 mm wide belt loops

– Two classic front pockets

– One internal pocket inside front right pocket

– Two smaller front pockets

– Four back pockets

– Crotch gusset for ease of movement and durability

– YKK® zippered fly

Description:

The Greyman Tactical Jeans® are a combination of the tactical features and low profile look. Crotch gusset gives ease of movement and higher durability. Integral belt is elastic and fastened by hook&loop to allow adjustment. Belt loops would take up to 50 mm wide belt. Nine pockets: two main classic pockets on front, two smaller front pockets, four back and one inside the front right pocket. .

Attention:

This is real deal denim fabric. Indigo dye process we use cause color to bleed & may transfer to lighter colors, skin, upholstery. It also fades over time. The very first thing you will want to do when you bring that product home is to wash it alone.”

Company Contact Info:

Helikon-Tex

Zachodnia 9, Blonie

55-330 Miękinia

Poland

Phone 1: +48 71 769 45 90

Phone 2: +48 71 317 80 00

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.helikon-tex.com/en_pln

