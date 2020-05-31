Helikon-Tex Trip Shirt: Lightweight, Breathable Nylon Blend Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Plaid Tactical Shirt for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Secure Travel! (Video!)

David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

May 31, 2020

Helikon-Tex recently introduced a very cool new lo-pro/lo-vis (low-profile/low-visibility) plaid tactical shirt for concealed carry (CCW) at SHOT Show 2020, and they were kind enough to take DefenseReview (DR) through all the shirts features, which are interesting. It’s called the Helikon-Tex Trip Shirt – Nylon Blend, and sports a plethora of utilitarian features, including two zippered chest pockets for holding your passport, money, credit cards, car keys and other essentials, two sunglass loops, a nifty additional-pleat stand-up collar to protect your neck against the sun, small pleated side pockets for holding even more stuff, mesh armpit vents for extra breathability/ventilation and cooling, and even an integrated microfiber cloth at the bottom of the shirt (inside) for cleaning your sunglasses, specifically your lenses.

The zippers are YKK, by the way, and there are two colorways, blue and red (plaid).

It’s (Trip Shirt) a good-lookin’ shirt, and Defense Review looks forward to running one at the range, around town, and around the country during our travels, at some point. DR particularly likes the shirt’s lo-pro/lo-vis design and look. We also liked the feel of the shirt in our hands, although we haven’t actually worn one, yet. You never really know how a shirt feels until you wear it, but we’re pretty optimistic about it.

Anyway, in the meantime, enjoy the video we shot below. Matt Sampson did a great job taking us through the Trip Shirt, as well as Helikon-Tex’s Grey Man stretch-denim jeans, which DR will be covering in a subsequent piece. We should note that Helikon-Tex seems to really be on the right track with the their latest lo-pro tactical clothing.

Company Contact Info:

Helikon-Tex

Zachodnia 9, Blonie

55-330 Miękinia

Poland

Phone 1: +48 71 769 45 90

Phone 2: +48 71 317 80 00

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.helikon-tex.com/en_pln

© Copyright 2020 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

Helikon-Tex Urban Line Urban Tactical Clothing and Downtown Backpack Armored/Ballistic Pack for Concealed Carry (CCW), Casual Wear, Range Wear, and Urban Tactical Ops! (Videos!)

Spyderco Native Chief: Big-Blade Tactical Folder (Folding Knife) for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Self-Defense! (Video!)

POF-USA P19 Gentlemen’s Pistol: Semi-Custom GEN3/GEN4 Glock 19 (G19)-Type 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Full-Custom Features! (Video!)

SIG SAUER P320 XSeries 9mm Pistols for Concealed Carry (CCW), Combat and Competition: Meet the P320 RXP XCompact, RXP XFull-Size, and XCarry TACOPS! (Video!)

SIG SAUER P365 XL ROMEOZERO Striker-Fired 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Red Dot Sight Combat Optic: Ultimate Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol Package? (Video!)

Condor’s Latest and Greatest Tactical Jackets and Tops (Shirts): Upgraded Meridian Fleece Hoody, New Patrol Quarter-Zip Soft Shell, and Trident Battle Top Long Sleeve! (Video!)

Condor Odyssey Tactical Flex Pants (Gen II), Condor Cipher Jeans, and Tac-Pro Shirt for Covert Missions: Good-Looking, High-Quality Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Urban Combat/Tactical Clothing that Won’t Break the Bank! (Video!)

Direct Action Advanced Tactical Gear Systems Spitfire Modular Tactical Armor Plate Carrier Outfitted with Direct Action Hurricane Chest Rig/Rifle Mag (Magazine) Carrier/Pouch Panel in Hyde Definition PenCott-GreenZone Foliage Green Combat Camo (Camouflage) Pattern! (Photos!)

Direct Action Advanced Tactical Gear Systems Combat Clothing/Battle Dress Uniform (BDU) Prototypes: Prototype Combat Shirt and Pants! (Photos!)

Direct Action Gear (DAG) Dragon Egg and Dust Heavy-Duty Combat/Tactical Hydration Pack (Backpack) Systems in Hyde Definition PenCott Digital Combat Camouflage Patterns for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Civilian Tactical Shooters! (Video!)

Condor Odyssey Tactical Flex Pants (Gen II), Condor Cipher Jeans, and Tac-Pro Shirt for Covert Missions: Good-Looking, High-Quality Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Urban Combat/Tactical Clothing that Won’t Break the Bank! (Video!)

Vertx Speed Concealed Carry Shirt (Long Sleeve, Forest Plaid) and Delta Stretch Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Combat/Tactical Pants for Covert Special Operations and Civilian Concealed Carry (CCW)! (Video!)

Vertx Airflow Phantom Ops Pant by Fighter Design: Combat/Tactical Pants with Passive Cooling Mesh Technology (Video!)

Otte Gear Patrol Parka: Waterproof, Windproof Soft Shell/Hard Shell Combo Combat/Tactical Hoodie Jacket in Brookwood Covert-Woodland Combat Camouflage Pattern on APECS/eVent Fabric! (Video!)

SOD Gear/SOD USA Stealth ADP Battle Jacket and Pants Made with Schoeller Performance Fabric: High-Tech Combat Clothing for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Civilian Tactical Shooters

Frag Out! Magazine Issue 2 (English Edition) is Out!

FRAG OUT! ‘High-Speed, Low-Drag’ Magazine Gets Launched from Poland (in English): If You Like Combat/Tactical Firearms, Gear and Shooting, You’re Probably Really Gonna’ Like this Mag!

kbs/kbk wz. 96 Beryl Weapons Family: AKM/Kalashnikov Perfection from Poland