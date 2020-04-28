Mantis X10 Elite Shooting Performance System for Combat/Tactical Pistol Shooting Training at Home! (Video!)

By David Crane

DefenseReview (DR) has been aware of Mantis’ pistol shooting training tech for awhile now, but we’ve never actually reported on it…that is, until now. And, now is frankly the perfect time, since many if not most of us are on lockdown in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. So, while we’re all stuck at home for much of the day, we might as well be praticing on our weapons handling and marksmanship in the best and safest way possible. And, that just may mean the new Mantis X10 Elite Shooting Performance System, at least when it comes to pistol shooting training inside the home.

We found ourselves impressed with the Mantis X10 Elite Shooting Performance System being discussed and demonstrated for someone else as we approached the Mantis booth at SHOT Show 2020, so we decided to shoot some of our own video of the system being demonstrated for us–and we’re glad we did, since it looks pretty good.

“In comparison to the original MantisX, it (Mantis X10 Elite) is smaller, lighter, it’s got a higher data rate, so so it’s got greater accuracy. AND, it’s quick-disconnect, so you don’t have the cross-bolt anymore,” says Mantis’ Adam Ratigan. There’s more. “In addition to the physical features, we have some additional software capabilities that the X10 [Elite] will support. So, the open training is present in all of the different MantisX systems, and I’m going to run through this really quick,” Ratigan told us. He then took DR through the whole system, and you can see that in our video below. There’s A LOT of info in there, and it’s all interesting, so check it out.

Again, Defense Review was very impressed with what we saw of the X10 Elite Shooting Performance System at SHOT. So, we hope to get our hands on the system ourselves at some point. It just looks really dialed-in, and fun to use–and fun’s always good.

