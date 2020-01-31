Midwest Industries MI Tactical Accessories/Furniture for the Ruger 10/22 and 10/22 Takedown Carbines (.22LR), and Ruger PC Carbine (9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO)! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 31, 2019

If you’ve got a Ruger 10/22 or 10/22 Takedown Carbine 22LR, or a Ruger PC Carbine 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO, DefenseReview (DR) would advise you to watch the video we shot at SHOT Show 2020 below, as it outlines Midwest Industries’ (MI) newest furniture/tactical accessories for them. MI’s got chassis, tactical handguards/rail systems, buffer tubes, folding stock (buttstock) mounts and sight mounts, all designed to seamlessly integrate with your Ruger 10/22 or PC Carbine, and enhance the guns’ functionality and effectiveness.

The video’s worth watching all the way through, since it covers a lot of MI products, and shows their design attributes and advantages. DR’s very impressed with them, since they both enhance the weapons’ respective performance, and appearance with regard to a combat/tactical aesthetic.

These new MI products look really dialed in.

Company Contact Info:

Midwest Industries, Inc (MI)

W292S4498 Hillside Rd.

Waukesha, WI 53189

Phone: 262-896-6780

Email Contact Page: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=page.display&page_id=33

Website: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com

