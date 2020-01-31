Midwest Industries MI Tactical Accessories/Furniture for the Ruger 10/22 and 10/22 Takedown Carbines (.22LR), and Ruger PC Carbine (9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO)! (Video!)

David Crane January 31, 2020 5 Views

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By David Crane
david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 31, 2019

If you’ve got a Ruger 10/22 or 10/22 Takedown Carbine 22LR, or a Ruger PC Carbine 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO, DefenseReview (DR) would advise you to watch the video we shot at SHOT Show 2020 below, as it outlines Midwest Industries’ (MI) newest furniture/tactical accessories for them. MI’s got chassis, tactical handguards/rail systems, buffer tubes, folding stock (buttstock) mounts and sight mounts, all designed to seamlessly integrate with your Ruger 10/22 or PC Carbine, and enhance the guns’ functionality and effectiveness.

The video’s worth watching all the way through, since it covers a lot of MI products, and shows their design attributes and advantages. DR’s very impressed with them, since they both enhance the weapons’ respective performance, and appearance with regard to a combat/tactical aesthetic.

These new MI products look really dialed in.

Company Contact Info:

Midwest Industries, Inc (MI)
W292S4498 Hillside Rd.
Waukesha, WI 53189
Phone: 262-896-6780
Email Contact Page: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=page.display&page_id=33
Website: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com

Related Articles:

DefenseReview (DR) Presents: “The Build” Episode 1: “Franken Race Rifle”

Awesome Video: Jeff Gurwitch Runs the New Midwest Industries MI 45-Degree-Offset Combat Rifle Sight (CRS) Set on His Tactical AR-15 Carbine at the Range!

Gungner GR-22 Chassis System for Ruger 10/22 .22LR Rifle/Carbine: Turn Your 10/22 into a Tactical .22LR AR! (VIDEO)

Midwest Industries Combat Rifle Sight (MI CRS) Sets for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR’s: 45-Degree-Offset Flip-Up Back Up Iron Sights (BUIS), Too! (Video!)

Midwest Industries MI Combat Rail Tactical Handguards Get Even Better, and Easier to Install! (Video!)

Midwest Industries G3 17” 5.56mm AR Rifle/Carbine Gets Tricked-Out with DEFIANCE, Inforce, RailScales and Vortex Optics Tactical Accessories!

Midwest Industries MI M-LOK Tactical Handguards/Forend Rail Tubes for the HK MP5/MP5K-PDW-Type and CZ Scorpion 9mm Submachine Guns (SMG’s)/SBR’s! (Video!)

Midwest Industries MI M-LOK Tactical Handguard/Rail System for FN M249 LMG/SAW! (Video!)

Midwest Industries MI Gen-3 M-LOK Extended Free-Float Modular Tactical Handguards/Rail Systems! (Video!)

Midwest Industries MI Sentinel Concepts Carbine M-LOK Compatible: .223 Wylde/5.56mm NATO Tactical AR-15 Carbine with 16-inch, 1:8″-Twist Criterion Hybrid Contour Barrel is Ready for Battle Right Out of the Box! (Video!)

Ruger LCP .380 ACP and Ruger LC9 9mm Semi-Auto Pistols: Streamlined, Lightweight Subcompact “Pocket” Pistols for Concealed Carry (CCW)

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Introduces the Ruger SR-556/6.8 6.8 SPC (6.8x43mm SPC) Piston-Driven Tactical AR Rifle/Carbine

Midwest Industries MI Tactical Accessories/Furniture for the Ruger 10/22 and 10/22 Takedown Carbines (.22LR), and Ruger PC Carbine (9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO)! (Video!) by

About David Crane

David Crane started publishing online in 2001. Since that time, governments, military organizations, Special Operators (i.e. professional trigger pullers), agencies, and civilian tactical shooters the world over have come to depend on Defense Review as the authoritative source of news and information on "the latest and greatest" in the field of military defense and tactical technology and hardware, including tactical firearms, ammunition, equipment, gear, and training.

Check Also

Condor Elite Pursuit Pack Hard Armor Shield Backpack and Vanquish RS Plate Carrier (Body Armor) Get Updated and Upgraded!

By David Crane david (at) defensereview (dot) com January 18, 2019 Condor Outdoor Products / …

Copyright © 2020 DefenseReview.com. All Rights Reserved