Midwest Industries MI Non-Quick-Release/QD (Quick Detach) Optic/Sight Mounts for the Aimpoint Micro Series Combat Optics/Mini Red Dot Sights! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

February 2, 2019

In addition to their new tactical accessories/furniture for Ruger 10/22 and PC Carbines, Midwest Industries (MI) also introduced their new MI non-quick-release/QD (Quick Detach) optics/sight mounts for the Aimpoint Micro series combat optics/mini red dot sights and the “mini clones of those” at SHOT Show 2020. And, you can see how solid and well-designed they look in DefenseReview’s (DR) video below.

The reason Midwest Industries designed and developed the new sight mounts is that they found that “a lot of guys don’t actually take them on and off”, according to MI’s marketing maven Pete Bratz. The new MI mounts are available in a number of heights. First up is a night vision height model that includes a window for using your back-up iron sights (BUIS). You can see this in the video. Next up is the lower one-third (1/3) variant. Finally, there’s the absolute co-witness.

The mounts are made from 6061 aluminum, and feature steel bolts that goes into a stainless steel helicoil.

The new MI mounts will be available soon, in the first quarter of 2020. In the meantime, enjoy the video DR shot at SHOT, below.

Company Contact Info:

Midwest Industries, Inc (MI)

W292S4498 Hillside Rd.

Waukesha, WI 53189

Phone: 262-896-6780

Email Contact Page: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=page.display&page_id=33

Website: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com

