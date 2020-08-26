Mission First Tactical MFT UV-Cured Custom Printing for Tactical Firearms, Accessories and Products! (Video!)

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

August 26, 2020

DefenseReview (DR) has been covering Mission First Tactical (MFT) products for quite some time now, particularly their tactical AR (AR-15) rifle/carbine/SBR (Short Barreled Rifle) accessories (see “Related Articles” below), and we like them. So, we were pleasantly surprised to see that MFT’s now doing custom printing work on just about anything and everything, including tactical firearms, tactical firearms accessories like AR rifle mags (magazines), holsters, wallets, dump trays, cups, mugs, you name it. They’ve got their own custom-printed tactical products available on their website, but you can also enlist their services to customize your own products.

It should be noted that the MFT custom printing is UV-cured (UltraViolet-cured), and is chemically bonded to the material, so it won’t scratch off. Pretty cool. DR shot a quick video of MFT’s David Adelman showing us some of the the tactical accoutrements they’ve printed on so far, and we think you’ll agree they look good. We also shot some photos, so enjoy.

Defense Review really digs well-done custom printing like this, because it allows you to really personalize your tactical equipment/gear, make it more interesting looking, and keep things fun. So, check out the Mission First Tactical website if you want some great, fun ready-made printed AR rifle mags and other products. They’ve got some fun stuff on there.

Editor’s Note: The custom-printed rifle shown in the accompanying photos (above AND below) would appear to be a DRD Tactical Aptus, which DR’s written about. We’ve also written about the DRD Tactical Paratus 7.62mm NATO (7.62x51mm NATO) AR-type tactical rifle/carbine.

DRD’s guns can be broken down and clandestinely/covertly carried into an AO (Area of Operations) in a lo-pro/lo-vis backpack or briefcase, and then quickly reassembled for action They’re very cool. So, check those out, too.

Company Contact Info:

Mission First Tactical (MFT)

411B Caredean Drive

Horsham PA 19044

Phone: 267-704-0001

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.missionfirsttactical.com

