Modern Tactical Creations (MODTAC) Carbon Fiber Suppressor Shields and Gauntlet Tactical Handguard/Forend Rail System for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR’s (Video!)

A veteran-owned company called Modern Tactical Creations, or MODTAC for short, is making some very interesting carbon fiber Suppressor Shields for tactial AR (AR-15) carbine/SBR’s (Short Barreled Rifles), and MODTAC’s Dave Mason was kind enough to show DefenseReview (DR) some of them at SHOT Show 2020. The MODTAC Suppressor Shields are essentially rigid carbon fiber tubes that clamp onto the outside of any diameter silencer/sound suppressor up to 1 5/8″. The air gap around the suppressor allows it to stay cool, while the metal hardware “allows a very secure attachment mechanism”, according to Mason.

The MODTAC Suppressor Shield “just slides over the top, over the end of a suppressor, [and you just] clamp it down finger-tight plus about a half a turn [with an Allen wrench hex key], and it locks in there very, very secure,” says Mason. MODTAC also makes a Suppressor Shield variant specifically for the Geisselle URG-I tactical AR upper receiver. This variant utilizes a twist-lock coupler to mount the Suppressor Shield on the end of the M-LOK rail system/tactical handguard, so it won’t effect the barrel’s harmonics and/or cause any impact shift.

“The advantage of a Suppressor Shield like this is it reduces about 80% of the mirage, while [transfering only about ]about 60% of the surface temperature [to] the carbon fiber. So, for long precision guns, you’re not fighting mirage. And, on shorter guns, if you transition, you’re not going to mess up your pants with that 1,000-degree can [muzzle can aka suppressor]. And, again, just like the clamp-on model, this [URGI twist-lock Suppressor Shield] has an air gap all the way around the suppressor that lets the suppressor cool off. So, unlike the fabric wraps that are on the market, this [MODTAC Suppressor Shield] will cool down in about half the time of one [suppressor] insulated with high-temp fabric [wrap],” says Mason.

MODTAC also makes their own free-float carbon fiber M-LOK forend/tactical handguard/rail sytem called the Gauntlet that integrates with their twist-lock Suppressor Shield with Twist-Lock Coupler, which looks pretty slick. DR likes this setup/combo, and we’d like to get into DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s hands for some range T&E at some point.

In the meantime, take a quick look at Defense Review’s video on the MODTAC Suppressor Shields below, from SHOT Show (2020).

