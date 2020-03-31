POF-USA P19 Gentlemen’s Pistol: Semi-Custom GEN3/GEN4 Glock 19 (G19)-Type 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Full-Custom Features! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

March 31, 2020

Well, as fun as the new POF-USA Rogue AR is, Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA) didn’t stop there. Oh, no. They’ve also developed a GEN3/GEN4 Glock 19 (G19)-type semi-custom 9mm combat/tactical pistol with full-custom features called the P19 Gentlemen’s Pistol (or, Gentleman’s Pistol). They’ve really gone all-out on it, as the pistol sports pretty much every custom touch you could want.

John Capps was kind enough to take DefenseReview (DR) through all the features of the POF-USA P19 Gentlemen’s Pistol at SHOT Show 2020, and there was quite a bit to go through. First, the P19 utlizes the POF-USA Glock P19 Stripped Slide, which features lightening cuts in the front top and sides, as well as front cocking serrations and a slide cut mounting point for a Trijicon RMR red dot sight combat optic. And, they’ve mated that to a POF-USA P19 Gen 4 Enhanced Glock Frame (injection-molded), which sports a whole bunch of stuff on its own, including a nice extended beavertail grip tang, which DR really digs. We’re not big fans of slide bite over here, as we like a nice, high hand hold on a pistol.

Added to all that is a POF-USA Glock 19-type barrel, Ameriglo pistol sights, POF’s own nickel-plated single-piece guide rod with captured Gen-3-type single spring, “upgraded” firing pin safety, a POF-designed striker, red-anodized aluminum backplate, extended slide lock and release button/lever, POF-designed red-anodized aluminum trigger with Glock factory-standard trigger bar and connector, and an extended red-anodized aluminum mag (magazine) release button.

It should perhaps be noted that the texturing on the POF-USA P19 Gen 4 Enhanced Glock Frame is “fairly aggressive”, according to Capps, and the triggerguard is double-undercut for a higher hand hold (to go along with the extended beavertail grip tang for this same purpose).

The POF-USA P19 Gentlemen’s Pistol ships with three (3) different grip backstraps. The backstrap on the pistol featured in DR’s video below is the midsize backstrap.

Defense Review hopes that POF-USA will also offer a black-anodized trigger, mag release and backplate as options for those of us that want to keep everything black on our gun. We’ll try to find out, and update this article accordingly.

Company Contact Info:

Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA)

Toll Free: 877-561-9572

Office: 623-561-9572

Fax: 623-321-1680

Email Contact Page: https://pof-usa.com/contact-us/

Website: https://pof-usa.com

AmeriGlo (Firearm Sights)

645 Hembree Pkwy, Suite K

Roswell, GA 30076

Phone: 470-223-4163

Fax: 770-390-9781

General Inquiries: [email protected]

Dealer/Distributor Inquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://ameriglo.com

