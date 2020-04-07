POF-USA Rebel .22 Ultra-Lightweight .22LR AR-Type-Control Pistol Takes Ruger 10/22 Mags for Convenient Plinking! (Video!)

By David Crane

April 7, 2020

And, last but not least for Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA) at SHOT Show 2020 was the new POF-USA Rebel .22 ultra-lightweight .22LR pistol with AR-type controls. Just how lightweight is it? Try 3.25 lbs (pounds). Now, that’s light. The Rebel .22 also conveniently and intelligently utilzes ubiquitous Ruger 10/22 .22LR mags (magazines) in all lengths/capacities, but you can see the 10/22 25-rounder in the accompanying photos and video. Needless to say, you can find 10/22 mags pretty much everywhere, as it’s basically the Glock mag of the .22LR rifle world.

So far, POF-USA’s notes on the Rebel .22 are pretty short, but here ya’ go:

“.22 LR just got better, and more fun.

Get ready for the most fun you’ve had with a .22LR. Brand new for 2020 we bring you the Rebel. To say that we are extra excited about this one would be an understatement. We have yet to have someone shoot the Rebel and not walk away with big smiles.

Our love of shooting, training, and prepping future shooters were the driving factors of development. We had to bring a quality to this platform which hasn’t been seen before. Aside from its light weight, the Rebel is equipped with a Mission First Tactical arm brace and threaded barrel with thread protector. The receiver accepts AR-15 pattern stock and brace options, and the trigger and selector are also compatible with AR-15 options.

More info to come!”

Fortunately, DefenseReview (DR) got most of the particulars on the Rebel .22 directly from POF-USA CEO Frank DeSomma at the company’s booth at SHOT, so enjoy the accompanying photos and video below.

POF-USA Rebel .22 Pistol Specs:

Caliber: .22LR

Barrel: 8″

Handguard: Monolithic M-LOK

Weight: 3.25 lbs

Part Number: 01664

MSRP: $649.99 (as of this writing)

Company Contact Info:

Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA)

Toll Free: 877-561-9572

Office: 623-561-9572

Fax: 623-321-1680

Email Contact Page: https://pof-usa.com/contact-us/

Website: https://pof-usa.com

