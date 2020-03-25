POF-USA Rogue 16.5″ AR is the Lightest 7.62mm NATO/.308 Win. Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR)-Type Tactical AR Carbine/SBR/Pistol Ever: Meet the ‘Evolution of the Revolution’! (Video!)

By David Crane

It wouldn’t be SHOT Show if DefenseReview (DR) didn’t stop by the Patriot Ordnance Factory (POF-USA) booth to see our old friend Frank DeSomma and the company’s latest wares, which are always interesting and intriguing. This year (at SHOT Show 2020) was no exception, as Mr. DeSomma showed us the new POF-USA Rogue, which is an ultra-lightweight 7.62x51mm NATO/.308 Win. MSR (Modern Sporting Rifle)-type tactical AR carbine/SBR (Short Barreled Rifle)/pistol. How light? Try 5.7 lbs (pounds). Oh, das right. It’s THAT light. However, we don’t yet know which variant (carbine, SBR or pistol) comes in at that weight, so we’ll ask, and update this article accordingly.

Billed by DeSomma as an “evolution of the Revolution“, which DR’s of course previously covered, the POF-USA Rogue is essentially a stripped-down, simplified and lightened POF-USA Revolution, without resorting to lightening cuts. What the Rogue does resort to is a “stylized forged receiver set, [1-in-8″ (inch) twist 16.5”] stainless steel match grade barrel, KeyLock DI BCG, ambidextrous selector, multiple QD sling attachment points, and Renegade rail & oversized heatsink barrel nut, all topped off with our Micro B muzzle brake.” If the Revolution is a full-loaded Cadillac Escalade, the Rogue is a Chevy Tahoe with “the same power and punch”, according to DeSomma.

The POF-USA Rogue also utilizes the company’s patented and proprietary E2 Dual-Extraction Technology chamber that floats the fired cartridge case right out of the gun, thus increasing reliability. And, that’s not ALL, Monty. Oh, no. You also get an anti-tilt buffer tube featuring a “carrier cradle”, a Renegade forend rail tube/tactical handguard with M-LOK, and a drop-in trigger system (4.5-pound pull weight) to round things out. Not bad.

DeSomma says the Rogue is “the lightest 7.62/.308 MSR [Modern Sporting Rifle] in the world, period”. DR assumes the Rogue operates via direct gas impingement (DGI), since a DGI gun is lighter than a gas piston/op-rod (operating rod) gun.

Anyway, the news keeps getting better, since the Rogue comes in a a very resonable $1,799.00 USD MSRP as of this writing, and is also avaiable in a shorty pistol variant with arm brace, which you can see in DR’s video below.

