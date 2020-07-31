Salient Arms International SAI BLU Compact, Tier One Utility, and Tier One 2.0 Custom Glock-Type Pistols for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Home Defense! (Video!)

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

July 31, 2020

High-End Custom 5.56mm tactical AR (AR-15) rifle/carbin/SBR’s (Short Barreled Rifles) aren’t the only thing Salient Arms International (SAI) makes. Oh, no. They also make some pretty cool high-end custom Glock-type pistols. Garrett Sondgerath of SAI and Archon Firearms showed some of these to DefenseReview (DR), as well, at SHOT Show 2020.

Specifically, he showed us the SAI BLU Compact, or “BLU C“, the SAI Tier One Utility, and the SAI Tier One 2.0. These latest SAI pistols look every bit as well-developed and outfitted as their tactical AR’s, and dialed-in very specifically feature-wise for their intended purpose.

Here’s the video we shot at SHOT covering all three pistols:

And, here’s the complete info on them from Salient’s website:

“SAI BLU COMPACT 9MM

$2410.00

OUT OF STOCK

Introducing BLU Compact.

This pistol is made completely in house and features a proprietary integrated brass back strap and magwell. The BLU fills a void for those shooters who adore the ergonomics of the M&P and the reliability of the Glock.

These desires presented the perfect opportunity in the market which we feel we have taken advantage of giving birth to the BLU. The BLU is only available in two configurations full size and compact, both accepting Glock magazines. The standard features a full size slide and frame accepting Glock 17 magazines. The Compact version features a compact slide and frame – leveraging Glock 19 magazines.

Features:

• BLU slide cuts for enhanced grip and weight reduction

• Tier 1 internals with SAI flat face trigger shoe

• SAI Black nitride, box fluted, match grade barrel (threaded or non-threaded)

• SAI solid brass backstrap for counterweight

• SAI solid brass magazine release

• SAI fiber optic sights

• Frame stippled with double trigger guard undercut

• Stainless steel guide rod with ISMI recoil spring

Please note:

• All weapons and parts carry a lifetime warranty.

• Pictures shown are of the standard frame configuration.

SAI TIER ONE UTILITY FOR GLOCK



Introducing the all new Tier One Utility Package. The Tier One Utility package features a trued mating of the frame and slide for optimal smooth tracking. This smooth and fast tracking is further enhanced through the reliable SAI weight reduction on the slide which is taken to the edge with the addition of window cuts on the slide – only available on Tier Ones.

The slide features our all new knurled surface finish that is applied to the sides and top of the slide to provide a more positive ergonomic feel while esthetically doing something brand new to the market. The frame features standard stippling and a double trigger guard undercut providing the user with a higher grip and added enhanced stippled surface for control. Tier One Utility packages come with a flat trigger shoe and a Rose Glock SAI Box Fluted Match barrel.

Features:

• Models Available: 9mm (G17/G19)

• Rose Gold Box Fluted Match Barrel

• Trigger Weight: 4 lbs

• SAI Fiber Optic Sights Standard

• Trued Mating of Frame and Glock Slide

• Double Trigger Guard undercut

• Tier One Internals (Standard) – Flat Trigger Shoe

• Generation 4 Back Straps all come Stippled

Please note:

• Utility packages are currently out of stock. We will update the website as soon as they become available again. Please check our dealer locator to find one in stock near you. Please do not hesitate to call us with any questions.

• All weapons and parts carry a lifetime warranty.

Salient Arms International is not affiliated with or endorsed by Glock Ges.m.b.H. or Glock, Inc. Glock Ges.m.b.H. and Glock, Inc. possess the exclusive rights to numerous trademarks worldwide, including the trademarks “GLOCK”, “G17”, “G19”, and “G43” and the trade dress of the Glock pistols. Salient Arms International does not own or possess any intellectual property rights in or to the modifications and alterations made to pistols originally manufactured by Glock, including modification and alterations associated with the “Tier One” package.

THIS PISTOL HAS BEEN MODIFIED BY SALIENT ARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SAI TIER ONE 2.0 PACKAGE FOR GLOCK

$2410.00

Introducing the SAI Tier One V2 Package on Glock 17 or 19’s – the ultimate in performance and reliability for your Glock. The Tier One Package on a Glock 17/19 features a trued mating of the frame and slide for optimal smooth tracking. This smooth and fast tracking is further enhanced through the reliable SAI weight reduction on the slide which is taken to the edge with the addition of window cuts on the slide – only available on Tier Ones. The slide features enhanced rear cocking serrations for positive manipulations and the additional positive cocking serrations for press checks. The frame features a full hand stipple and double trigger guard undercut providing the user with a higher grip and added enhanced stippled surface for control. Customers have their choice of TiN or Black Nitride SAI Box Fluted Match and threaded barrels – all standard on Tier One Package.

If you want to take your Glock to another level of performance while still retaining that Glock reliability we all love then this is the package for you!

Features:

• Models Available: 9mm (G19, G17)

• Box Fluted Match Barrel – Choice of TiN or Black Nitride in Threaded or Non-Threaded variants

• Trigger Weight: 4 lbs

• SAI Fiber Optic Sights Standard

• Trued Mating of Frame and Glock Slide

• Double Trigger Guard undercut

• Tier One Internals (Standard) w/SAI Flat Trigger Shoe

• Generation 3 and Generation 4 Packages Available

Please note:

• All weapons and parts carry a lifetime warranty.

• Pictures shown are the standard Tier One Package configuration and do not represent all the finishes and options available.

Salient Arms International is not affiliated with or endorsed by Glock Ges.m.b.H. or Glock, Inc. Glock Ges.m.b.H. and Glock, Inc. possess the exclusive rights to numerous trademarks worldwide, including the trademarks “GLOCK”, “G17”, “G19”, and “G43” and the trade dress of the Glock pistols. Salient Arms International does not own or possess any intellectual property rights in or to the modifications and alterations made to pistols originally manufactured by Glock, including modification and alterations associated with the “Tier One” package.

THIS PISTOL HAS BEEN MODIFIED BY SALIENT ARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.”

Company Contact Info:

Salient Arms International (SAI)

6713 South Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Phone: 702-444-4458

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.salientarmsinternational.com

© Copyright 2020 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

Salient Arms International SAI GRY, GRY Lite and Green 5.56mm NATO Tactical AR-15 Rifle/Carbine/SBR’s for Home Defense Applications! (Video!)

Mantis X10 Elite Shooting Performance System for Combat/Tactical Pistol Shooting Training at Home! (Video!)

POF-USA P19 Gentlemen’s Pistol: Semi-Custom GEN3/GEN4 Glock 19 (G19)-Type 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Full-Custom Features! (Video!)

SIG SAUER P320 XSeries 9mm Pistols for Concealed Carry (CCW), Combat and Competition: Meet the P320 RXP XCompact, RXP XFull-Size, and XCarry TACOPS! (Video!)

SIG SAUER P365 XL ROMEOZERO Striker-Fired 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Red Dot Sight Combat Optic: Ultimate Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol Package? (Video!)

Arsenal Firearms AF Stryk B Compact Ultra-Low-Bore-Axis Striker-Fired 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Grip-Mapping Technology Grip and Reciprocating/Sliding Barrel: Flattest Shooting Combat Pistol Ever? (Video!)

Arsenal Firearms AF Stryk B Compact Ultra-Low-Bore-Axis Striker-Fired 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Grip-Mapping Technology Grip and Reciprocating/Sliding Barrel: Flattest Shooting Combat Pistol Ever? (Video!)

Arsenal Firearms Strike One Pistol System Internal Parts and Operating Mechanism Shown and Explained at SHOT Show 2013 (Video!)

Arsenal Firearms Strike One Pistol System (“Strizh Pistol”) Striker-Fired Polymer-Frame 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO Combat/Tactical Pistol with Ultra-Low Bore Axis: Meet the New 21st-Century Russian Military Pistol that’s Coming to America for Civilian Tactical Shooters! (Unique Barrel Locking System Details!)

Arsenal Firearms AF SWITCH 7.62x39mm and 5.45x39mm Russian Piston/Op-Rod Tactical AR Carbines with AF Streamer QD556-A and QD762-A Low-Back-Pressure Quick-Attach/Quick Detach (QA/QD) Rifle Silencer/Sound Suppressors with ‘Stream-Through’ Venting Technology! (Videos!)

Archon Firearms Type B Striker-Fired Semi-Auto 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Ulta-Low Bore Axis: Going up Against the Gen5 Glock 17/19 and CZ P-10 C Pistols!

Salient Arms International SAI Breda GLD (‘Gold’) and SAI Benelli M2 Customized 12-Gauge Semi-Auto Combat/Competition Shotgun Packages, and Remington/SAI 870 Pump-Action Tactical Shotgun Package: Extended Magazine Tubes and Ghost Loading Capability! (Video!)

Salient Arms International (SAI) Custom Pistols, Rifles, and Shotguns for Competition and Carry Displayed at SHOT Show 2011