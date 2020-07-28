Salient Arms International SAI GRY, GRY Lite and Green 5.56mm NATO Tactical AR-15 Rifle/Carbine/SBR’s for Home Defense Applications! (Video!)

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

July 28, 2020

DefenseReview (DR) always likes to stop by the Salient Arms International (SAI)/Archon Firearms booth at SHOT Show to see what they’ve come up with, and this year was no different. Their latest 5.56mm NATO (5.56x45mm NATO)/.223 Rem. tactical AR’s (AR-15 rifle/carbine/SBR’s) and custom Glock-type pistols looked pretty good, and we’re going to start with the long guns. SAI/Archon’s Garrett Sondgerath was kind enough to take DefenseReview (DR) through the features and specs of the SAI GRY, GRY Lite and Green tactical AR’s at the company’s booth, which we appreciated.

All three of the guns come with nice tactical AR accessories like MLOK tactical handguards/rail systems, nice triggers, nice stocks, etc., and you can see all of this in DR’s video below. However, the SAI GRY 5.56mm is the most fully decked-out/equipped gun. In fact, it’s got so many features and tactical accessories, that we’ll leave it to the company’s own literature to on the 14.5″-barreled SAI GRY AR variant cover it all, below our video.

“SAI GRY [14.5″ Barrel Carbine}

$3460.00

Introducing the long awaited rifle by Salient Arms International dubbed the GRY. This rifle is made completely in house and features a proprietary one piece rail system that is completely serviceable and retains zero of any optic properly mounted. The GRY also feature our patented JailBrake that is a muzzle blast and flash reducer that also comes off so the user can leverage any suppressor he or she might want use.

The JailBrake redirects muzzle blast uni-directly forward from the shooter so that users to the left or right of the rifle do not experience the typical harsh blast of from a muzzle brake on an AR type rifle.

The GRY fills a void in the AR-15 market for those shooters who want a rifle that is fully field serviceable without any special tools that provides unique features not found on any AR15 on the market to date.

The GRY is available in three configurations: Carbine (14.5″ barrel w/ pinned and welded muzzle device), SBR (12″ barrel), and Pistol (12″ barrel).

We are proud to announce our new partnership with Bravo Company USA and announce that all new GRY’s in 2017 will be shipping with BCM stocks and grips.

Features:

• SAI GRY Upper and Lower Receivers

• SAI Proprietary One Piece Fully Serviceable Rail w/ MLOK

• SAI / Radian Arms Charging Handle

• SAI Proprietary JailBrake

• SAI Integrated Gas Key TiN BCG

• SAI Proprietary Box Flute Barrel Design

• Barrel Length: 14.5″

• Intermediate 45 Degree Gas System (5.56)

• Geissele Super Dynamic Combat (SD-C) Trigger

• AXTS 45 degree short throw safety selector

• BCM Gunfighter MOD 0 SOPMOD Stock

• BCM Gunfighter Grip MOD 3

• Magpul MBUS Pro Sights

Please note:

• GRY Carbines are currently out of stock. The website will be updated as soon as they are available again. Please feel free to call us with any questions.

• All weapons and parts carry a lifetime warranty.

• Please note that on all SBR configurations ALL NFA rules apply.

• Due to different material substrates, some variation in anodizing color may occur across parts.”

That’s a lot of stuff, some proprietary, and some aftermarket–but all pretty nice, as it should be, for that price.

Anyway, Defense Review digs the new guns, and we look forward to running them at the range someday. DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch would be the guy to do it. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the video we shot, above.

Company Contact Info:

Salient Arms International (SAI)

6713 South Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Phone: 702-444-4458

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.salientarmsinternational.com

