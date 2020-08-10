SB Tactical’s Latest and Greatest Pistol Stabilizing Braces/Arm Braces for Controlling Combat/Tactical Firearms Better: Meet the TAC13-SBA4, TF1913, and FS1913A (Aluminum)! (Video!)

by David Crane

SB Tactical has some interesting new tactical pistol stabilizing braces/arm braces, and DefenseReview (DR) got to see them at SHOT Show 2020. SB Tactical rep Derrick Rachier was kind enough to take DR through the particulars of the new products, starting with the SB Tactical TAC13-SBA4 tactical pistol stabilizing brace/arm brace for the Remington V3 TAC-13 12-gauge combat/tactical shotgun. SB Tactical describes the TAC13-SBA4 as “a complete kit, ready-to-assemble on your Remington TAC-13, greatly enhancing the usability of the firearm by adding an additional point of contact for stabilization.” Watch DR’s video below for details and pricing.

Next up was the SB Tactical Triangle Folder 1913, or TF1913, pistol stabilizing brace for Kalashnikov AKM pistols, making them more useable/functional for the end-user.

And, finally, there was the SB Tactical FS1913A (Aluminum) pistol stabilizing brace with a 6061 aluminum (FS1913A) strut. SB Tactical describes the FS1913 “a low-profile, left side-folding, strut design compatible with all platforms utilizing an M1913 (Picatinny) interface at the rear of the receiver. The FS1913™ is a complete assembly offering pull-through opening and a solid lock-up when extended.”

Mr. Rachier showed DR the SB Tactical FS1913A on a suppressed SIG SAUER MCX Rattler PCB with a very cool combat camo (camouflage) Cerakote finish done by Old Man Armory, out of New Hampshire. Very nice work.

Defense Review really likes SB Tactical products, so we were glad to check these latest products out at SHOT.

Company Contact Info:

SB Tactical

Phone: 941-748-2270

Email Contact Page: https://www.sb-tactical.com/contact

Website: https://www.sb-tactical.com

