SIG SAUER P320 XSeries 9mm Pistols for Concealed Carry (CCW), Combat and Competition: Meet the P320 RXP XCompact, RXP XFull-Size, and XCarry TACOPS! (Video!)

March 18, 2020

The SIG P365 XL ROMEOZERO certainly wasn’t the only new SIG SAUER 9mm pistol product DefenseReview (DR) handled at SHOT Show 2020. We also got to take a look at some of the latest and greatest SIG SAUER P320 XSeries pistols for concealed carry (CCW), combat and competition, and shot some video on a few of them (see below). Once again, SIG SAUER’s Strategic Project Manager Sean Wilbur was kind enough to take us through them at the company’s booth.

Wilbur’s favorite new 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO pistol is the SIG SAUER P320 RXP XCompact, billed as “the ultimate CCW pistol with red-dot accuracy.” The P320 RXP XCompact is striker-fired, and sports some cool features, like a XSeries Straight flat trigger that breaks at 90 degrees, ROMEO1PRO red dot sight combat otpic, XRAY3 Suppressor Sights as suppressoro-height back-up iron sights (BUIS), reduced beavertail grip tang, Standard mag (magazine) capacity is 15 rounds, but SIG also has 17-round and 21-round mags available for it.

Next up is the SIG SAUER P320 RXP XFull-Size which has a lot of the same features (flat trigger, red dot combat optic, and suppressor sights) in a full-size 9mm pistol with 4.7″ barrel.

The last pistol is the P320 XCarry TACOPS with adjustable night sights XSeries flared magwell, threaded barrel (for a silencer/sound suppressor, obvioously) and 21-round mag capacity. Pretty cool, and you can see it below.

It would of course be nice if Defense Review writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch could run these new pistols at the range. As of this writing, DR hasn’t had the chance to do so. Anyway, in the meantime, enjoy the video below.

