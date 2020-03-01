SIG SAUER P365 XL ROMEOZERO Striker-Fired 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Red Dot Sight Combat Optic: Ultimate Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol Package? (Video!)

By David Crane

While DefenseReview (DR) was at the SIG SAUER booth at SHOT Show 2020, we spent some time with SIG’s Strategic Product Manager Sean Wilbur, and Sean was kind enough to take us through several of their new pistols, starting with the SIG SAUER P365 XL ROMEOZERO striker-fired 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO combat/tactical pistol, which, as the name suggests, sports the SIG SAUER ROMEOZERO 3MOA red dot sight combat optic, and combines it with a green XRAY3 night sight front sight. The P365 XL ROMEOZERO is designated by SIG as a “micro-compact” pistol, but it still utilizes a 3.7-inch (3.7″) barrel, giving the shooter some good barrel length in a sub-compact pistol.

The current pistol poster child for SIG’s “Red Dot Revolution”, the SIG SAUER P365 XL ROMEOZERO would appear to be Wilbur’s current favorite CCW (Concealed Carry Weapons) pistol. “With the precision of the [ROMEOZERO red dot] optic, it’s such an easy gun to shoot, in my opinion, this is probably the ultimate concealed carry package,” Wilbur told DR.

We must say that the P365 XL ROMEOZERO indeed felt good in DR’s hands, and had a nice flat trigger called the “XSeries Straight”, with correspondingly nice trigger pull. We also liked the extended beavertail grip tang, which will prevent slide bite. We frankly wish Glock (as much as we love them) would ad this feature to their Gen5 pistols. The gun also comes with front slide cocking serations and a SIG Rail on the frame for mounting lasers and lights.

Mag (magazine capacity) is 12 rounds, but extened 15-round mags are also available, according to Wilbur.

Defense Review likes the new pistol, as it’s similar in concept to, but more compact than, the Glock G45 MOS, which DR also digs.

DR would obviously like to find out what DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch thinks of the P365 XL ROMEOZERO as a concealed carry gun. Perhaps we can make that happen. In the meantime, enjoy DR’s video on it below.

