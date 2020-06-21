Smith Optics Operator’s Choice Elite Ballistic Sunglasses with ChromaPop Lenses for Lo-Pro/Lo-Vis Combat/Tactical Missions!

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

June 21, 2020

DefenseReview (DR) hasn’t covered Smith Optics ballistic sunglasses in quite some time, but we ran into Geoff Perrin at the Smith Optics booth at SHOT Show 2020, we liked him, and he was kind enough to take us through the some of their latest and greatest products, including the new Smith Optics Operator’s Choice Elite ballistic sunglasses with ChromaPop lenses in various colors, including Blue Mirror (polarized), Bronze Mirror (polarized), and Grey (or, Gray) MilSpec. The new shades look ideally suited for lo-pro/lo-vis (low-profile/low-visibility) combat/tactical applications of all types, where you may have to shoot it out with the bad guys at a moment’s notice.

The Smith Optics Operator’s Choice Elite’s ChromaPop ballistic-grade lenses are also described as “carbonic”, but DR doesn’t yet know what that means, so we’ll try to find out. The ChromaPop lenses meet meet MIL-PRF-31013 clause 3.5.11 standards, and are ANSI Z87.1 compliant, meaning they’re rated for stopping shrapnel up to a certain level. So, these are bona fide shooting glasses, and most likely as safe as any sunglasses out there designed for that purpose. The lenses also sport an “anti-fog and scratch-resistant coating”. And, just as if not more importantly, they offer “100% protection from UVA/B/C rays”, so they offer what would appear to be the best protection against harmful sun rays/radiation as possible. So, that’s good. It looks like these lenses cover all the bases.

The Operator’s Choice Elite sunglasses’ frames are made of Nylon, and they feature “hydrophilic megol temple & nose pads for a secure fit”, and we’re guessing a comfortable one. The current colorways available are Matte Black and Tan 499.

As is the case with all Smith Optics sunglasses, the Operator’s Choice Elite ballistic sunglasses are aesthetically pleasing/stylish. They look good.

Defense Review may want to run a set of these at the range and write a follow-up review of them. In the meantime, enjoy the video we shot at SHOT below.

Company Contact Info:

Smith Optics

Phone: 888-206-2995

Email Elite Sales: [email protected]

Website: https://www.smithoptics.com

