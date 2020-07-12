Smith Optics Rebound Elite Ballistic Sunglasses: Stylish Eye Protection (Eyepro) for Combat/Tactical Shooting (Video!)

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

July 12, 2020

So, as it happens, the Smith Optics Operator’s Choice Elite wasn’t the only model of ballistic sunglasses DefenseReview (DR) got to peruse at SHOT Show 2020. Nope. We also got to check out the new Smith Optics Rebound Elite tactical shooting specs at the booth, and they also looked pretty good. Just like the Operator’s Choice, the Rebound Elite’s Carbonic Elite ballistic lenses are ANSI Z87.1 compliant, meet MIL-PRF-31013 clause 3.5.11 standards, and provide 100% protection from UVA/B/C rays. Pretty good.

The Smith Optics Rebound Elite’s nylon frame is also pretty stylish, as are all Smith Optics ballistic/shooting specs. The Smith Optics Rebound Elite provides significantly more eye coverage than the earlier-model Smith Optics Frontman Elite ballistic sunglass, along with slimmer temples.

DR particularly likes the Tan 499 frame with Polarized Brown lenses in terms of overall look, but the rose-colored Ignitor MilSpec lenses most likely provide the best visual contrast for combat/tactical shooting.

Bottom line, Defense Review really digs these, and we hope to get a pair in-house for T&E (testing and evaluation) at some point. In the meantime, enjoy the video we shot at SHOT, below.

Company Contact Info:

Smith Optics

Phone: 888-206-2995

Email Elite Sales: [email protected]

Website: https://www.smithoptics.com

