Valhalla Tactical Rukh Adjustable Minimal-Offset Mini Red Dot Sight Combat Optic Mount for Tactical AR Rifle/Carbine/SBR’s! (Video!)

By David Crane

May 12, 2020

A small company called Valhalla Tactical has developed a very interesting minimal-offset rifle mount for mini red dot sight combat optics, called the “Rukh“, and they were kind enough to show the prototype for it to DefenseReview (DR) at SHOT Show 2020. What’s interesting about the Rukh is it’s adjustable minimal-offset design aspect, combined with its removable cover base plate for the Trijicon RMR (for quick, easy battery changes without the need to remove the optic from the mount), and its Grade 5 titanium construction. Now, DR’s not sure why it was necessary to make it out of Grade 5 titanium rather than aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum alloy, since we forgot to ask them, but we’ll try to find out. Obviously, high-quality titanium is going to be even more durable/rugged than aluminum, but 7075 aluminum’s pretty durable, at least as durable as the AR’s receiver. And, titanium’s a little heavier, although the Rukh still feels very light. So, again, we’ll try to get an answer on this.

In the meantime, check out our video below, as it shows the Rukh’s obvious ergonomic advantages during combat shooting engagements. A righthanded shooter just needs to quickly rotate the gun ever so slightly to the left to utilizes his/her mini red dot sight combat optic, and then quickly rotate the gun ever so slightly back to the right to once again utilizes his/her scope/primary optic. It’s pretty sweet.

So, why call it the Rukh? Well, the “Rukh”, aka the “Roc”, is “an enormous legendary bird of prey in the popular mythology of the Middle East,” according to Wikipedia. You can read more about that here.

Anyway, Defense Review would like to get a Valhalla Tactical Rukh into DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s very capable hands as soon as possible, so he can run it at the range. In the meantime, enjoy DR’s video on it below.

The following information on the Rukh comes directly from the Valhalla Tactical website:

“Introducing the world’s first adjustable offset RDS mount that can adapt to multiple sight-over-bore heights!

– Pivot body allows the backup optic to rest as close to, or as far from, the primary optic.

– Grade 5 Titanium provides maximum strength.

– Interchangeable base plates for use with multiple brands of optics.

– User-replaceable towers can convert mount to muiltiple optic heights.

– Completely reversible for right or left-handed shooters.

– RMR base plate includes removable cover for accessing the RMR’s battery compartment. Battery access cap can store 1x spare battery regardless of optics used.

RMR base plate will fit Holosun 507/508 or other RDS with RMR-compatible footprints.

RMR version will ship first (in approciamtely 4-6 weeks); additional base plates (for DPP, T1, ACRO, etc.) will ship ~2-3 weeks after the RMR combo ships.

Specifications:

– Base-plate to Tower screws (4x): Medium thread locker @ 12 inch-lb

– RMR to base-plate screws (2x): Medium thread locker @ 12 inch-lb

– Tower to clamp screws (2x): Medium thread locker @ 25 or 60 inch-lb

– 25 inch-lb to allow strategic “stress-relieve” shifts under impact (might save your optic)

– 60 inch-lb for high holding strength (will not shift even under moderate impact)

– 1 drop of high strength thread locker on the pivot surface @ 60 inch-lb for absolute hold strength (warning: your optic will likely break before the mount shifts)

– RMR battery cap: Finger-tighten only. O-ring will hold cap in place.”

Company Contact Info:

Valhalla Tactical

Website: https://www.valhallatactical.com

