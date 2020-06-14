Vortex Optics Razor HD Gen III 1-10X24 FFP Combat/Tactical Scope for US Military Special Operations Missions, and Civilian Tactical Shooting and Hunting Applications! (Video!)

David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

June 14, 2020

DefenseReview has been writing about Vortex Optics combat optics, including their combat/tactical scopes, for awhile now, but this latest one’s got us pretty enthused. It’s called the Vortex Razor HD Gen III 1-10X24 FFP, it’s a step up from the Vortex Razor HD Gen II-E (Enhanced) 1-6×24 that we covered last year, and it’s one very cool combat optic.

So, what’s so cool about it? Well, we’ll let Vortex’s Ryan Muckenhirn explain that one:

“The [Vortex Razor HD Gen III 1-10X24 FFP] 1-10, now, is a first-focal-plane low-powered variable optic with an enormous zoom range, a 10X Erector system, a true 1X on the bottom, and of course 10X on the top. [It has a] comprehensive ranging reticle inside there. We’ve got two options for ya’: We’ve got the EBR-9, and the EBR-9 BDC. EBR-9 standard is a milliradian-based optic; think DMR intermediate to long-range shooting. I had one on a .308 the other day. We started at five (5) yards, [and] we finished at 800 [yards]. The EBR-9 BDC, subtended around popular 5.56[mm] cartridges from 55gr M193 up to MK262. It’s been exceptional.

A few changes that we made from the Gen II: The illumination style has changed quite a bit. This is in part, one, to not make a reticle that is obscuring at 10X but [the] tube’s still very daylight bright and visible. So, when you’re down on 1X, if you’re familiar with the Gen II 1-6, 1-10’s gonna’ give you a monster dot [with] great, fast acquisition. [When] you run it up to 10X, you’re not sacrificing anything. You’ve got a precision hold. Excellent little piece there. [The] tube diameter went from 30mm (millimeter) to 34[mm]. [It’s] compatible with our CM534 mounts or our precision match rings. And, of course, there’s a smattering of other cantilever mounts available out there, if you can drop it on an AR.

Included in the box is a switch-view throw lever, [so you can] get through that massive zoom range [quickly and easily] as well. All in all, we’re very, very excited to offer this optic You have to get behind one to really appreciate what that enormous field of view and optical clarity and daylight-bright illumination looks like.”

When DR asked Muckenhirn about the Vortex Razor HD Gen III 1-10X24 FFP’s reticle and sight picture’s speed of aquisition and parallax, Muckenhirn replied, “If you’re accustomed to the 1-6 Razor Gen II, when you pick this up, it’s everything and more.” Hmh. Sounds pretty good.

Defense Review would really like DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch to run the new Vortex Razor HD Gen III 1-10X24 FFP at the range, to see what he thinks about it. However, until then, you’ll just have to settle for our video from SHOT Show, below.

Company Contact Info:

Vortex Optics

One Vortex Drive

Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

Phone: 800-426-0048

Fax: 608-662-7454

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://vortexoptics.com

Hours: 8AM – 5PM (Central Time), Monday through Friday

© Copyright 2020 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

Vortex Razor HD Gen II-E (Enhanced) 1-6×24 Combat/Tactical Scope for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) and 3-Gun Shooters! (Video!)

Vortex Razor AMG UH-1 (Ultimate Holographic-1) Weapon Sight/Combat Optic for Dynamic Close Quarters Battle/Close Quarters Combat! (Videos!)

Valhalla Tactical Rukh Adjustable Minimal-Offset Mini Red Dot Sight Combat Optic Mount for Tactical AR Rifle/Carbine/SBR’s! (Video!)

True Velocity Polymer-Cased Rifle and Machine Gun Ammo: Less Weight and Heat Transfer, More Accuracy! (Video!)

POF-USA Rogue 16.5″ AR is the Lightest 7.62mm NATO/.308 Win. Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR)-Type Tactical AR Carbine/SBR/Pistol Ever: Meet the ‘Evolution of the Revolution’! (Video!)

Midwest Industries G3 17” 5.56mm AR Rifle/Carbine Gets Tricked-Out with DEFIANCE, Inforce, RailScales and Vortex Optics Tactical Accessories!

Vortex Optics Strike Eagle 1-8×24 Riflescope with AR-BDC2 Reticle (30mm Tube) for Very Fast Shooting up Close, and out to Distance! (Video!)

Size DOES Matter…Especially When it Comes to Tactical AR-15 Short Barreled Rifles (SBR’s)

Midwest Industries MI Non-Quick-Release/QD (Quick Detach) Optic/Sight Mounts for the Aimpoint Micro Series Combat Optics/Mini Red Dot Sights! (Video!)

Midwest Industries MI Tactical Accessories/Furniture for the Ruger 10/22 and 10/22 Takedown Carbines (.22LR), and Ruger PC Carbine (9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO)! (Video!)